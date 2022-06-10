The Red Sox situation: Six of the top players are unsigned for 2023 or can become a free agent

Eovaldi, Martinez, Vazquez, and Wacha are coming up on free agency. Bogaerts has the right to opt out of his contract after the World Series and almost certainly will, given the lucrative market for shortstops.

Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr., Nate Eovaldi, J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez, and Michael Wacha are all playing for a contract in one way or another.

SEATTLE — Based on the catchall statistic of Wins Above Replacement, six of the 12 most valuable Red Sox players this season either aren’t signed for 2023 or have the right to become a free agent after this season.

The Sox hold a $12 million mutual option with Bradley that is almost sure not to be picked up.

Advertisement

That’s 40 percent of the rotation and 55 percent of the usual lineup if you throw in center fielder Kiké Hernández, who has underperformed at the plate.

It was something that concerned manager Alex Cora enough to meet with some of the players before the season and discuss the situation.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

But he doesn’t feel it has been an issue now that that season is more than a third over. It certainly hasn’t affected the Sox, who came into Friday’s game having won 20 of their last 29 games to get back in contention for a playoff spot after a slow start.

“It’s part of the game,” Cora said Friday before the Sox played the Seattle Mariners. “You know you need to produce if you want to get paid. That’s how it works.

“But I think our guys have been good about taking it day-by-day and not letting it affect them too much.”

Still, it’s hard to ignore. Players draw motivation in different ways and the desire to land a lucrative contract is always high on the list.

“It’s how we make a living and you need to do what’s right for your family,” Wacha said. “I love playing here and the guys in this clubhouse have been great to me. But we all make decisions based on what is right for our families.

Advertisement

Bogaerts had hoped the Red Sox would sign him to an extension before the season. The team’s initial offer was well below what he expected and talks broke off. He has since maintained his spot as one of the best shortstops in the game.

Martinez, who turns 35 in August, has said he wants to continue playing for at least another few seasons. His .958 OPS is third among designated hitters.

As the Red Sox took the field on Friday, Martinez had not hit a home run since May 17. He joked Friday that he’s a slap hitter now.

“I’ve got to start hitting home runs eventually,” he said.

Vazquez, who has been with the Red Sox since the 2008 draft, is making a good case for himself considering how difficult it is to find offensively productive catchers.

Through Thursday, he was hitting .279 with a .713 OPS and 23 RBIs. Vazquez’s OPS was seventh highest among the 16 catchers with at least 150 plate appearances.

He’s also sixth in the majors in innings caught and solid defensively. Dependable catcher who can hit will never lack for opportunities.

“It’s something you think about,” Vazquez said. “But once the season started, I got into the flow with the team and just having fun playing. It’s not something I think a lot about.

Advertisement

“You learn that it’s a business. Of course I’d like to be in Boston but all I can do is play and see what happens.”

Barring the Red Sox deciding to reverse course and open negotiations during the season, these questions won’t get settled until October, November and likely beyond.

“I’ve been through this a few times,” Wacha said. “You control what you can and that’s being prepared to play and doing the best you can. Teams will make their decisions and you react to that. If we keep winning things will take care of themselves.”

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.