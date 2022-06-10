Scott Einarson, Billerica boys’ lacrosse stop Nauset’s early upset bid

The third-seeded Indians (16-4) will host No. 11 Walpole in the state quarterfinals (TBA).

The Indians trailed in the opening quarter, but rallied behind their captain, junior goalie Scott Einarson, to gain control for a 13-6 victory.

“We knew if we played our game, no one is going to hang with us,” said Einarson, who logged 16 saves to reach 314 in 20 games, breaking the program’s single-season record (307).

“We got tested a little bit, so to get that win feels great. It means we have all the confidence in the world now that we’re going to be able to win games, even if we’re down.”

Nauset (17-3), the 14th seed, is a program on a rapid upward trajectory with talented juniors across the roster. After a long ride up from the Cape, the Warriors came out strong with Andrew Berardi scoring in the opening minutes and assisting on two more goals in the first quarter.

But Steven Lucozzi started to win the battle at the faceoff X and Billerica milked possessions while holding Nauset scoreless over 18 minutes, 39 seconds, opening a 9-3 lead it would not relinquish.

“We had some long possessions at some key times and kind of lulled [Nauset’s] attack to sleep a bit,” Billerica coach Ryan Nickerson said. “They were running and gunning, and toward the end of the first quarter, we kind of took control of the game when we were able to possess the ball.”

Conor Doherty provided the finishing touch with seven goals with Chris Hunt (goal, 2 assists), Brady Hunt (goal, 2 assists), and Dom Terrazzanno (2 goals, assist) contributing.

At the back end, Einarson was active, vocal, and tough to beat, even when Nauset got wide-open shots. The Merrimack Valley Conference MVP continued his impressive play by making key saves to deny any thoughts of a comeback.

“It feels like I’m on top of the world. Like no one can stop me,” Einarson said about getting into a rhythm in net. “I work on this all year with [private goalie coach Tom] Lavery so that I’m ready for these moments.”

Division 4 State

Nantucket 15, Littleton 5 — Cole Chambers scored three first-half goals for the No. 8 seed Whalers (11-9) in their Round of 16 victory over the visiting No. 9 seed Tigers (14-5).

Girls’ lacrosse

Division 3 State

Norwell 11, Austin Prep 2 — Fueled by a stellar defensive effort, the No. 7 Clippers (14-8) cruised past the No. 10 Cougars (13-9) in a second-round win at Norwell High. Freshman goalie Charlotte Pithie was reliable all game, and senior captain Anna Kirchner and junior Chloe Kirchner were everywhere defensively for Norwell.

“Just incredible,” Norwell coach Kara Connerty said of the Kirchner sisters. “Unsung heroes back there.”

Senior captain Mika Johnson and freshman Charlise Cox scored three goals apiece, Danielle Cox and Ella McLaughlin added two, and Jane Smith chipped in one for the Clippers. Tatum White and Maddie Vittands delivered for the Cougars, and goalie Amber Boardman was sharp in net, but Norwell excelled in transition and scooped up a steady stream of ground balls.

Coming off a sectional title a season ago, the Clippers had to largely start fresh this season after losing a strong senior class. This group, which has only five returners, has gradually ascended toward becoming a contender.

Advertisement

Connerty said the goal was to peak at the right time, and she believes they turned in their best game to date against the Cougars.

“We did a really good job bringing the team chemistry that we had last year into this year,” Johnson said. “Our work ethic has progressed from Day One.”

For the Cougars, it was a tough end to a promising season.

“I’m really proud of how our girls played,” Austin Prep coach Meredith Prior said. “We’re a young team, and we’ll be ready for next year. We really put our hearts on the field, and that’s all I can ask out of them.”

Division 2 State

Billerica 9, Minnechaug 8 — Julia Trainor had six points and Sara MacLeod netted four goals for the fifth-seeded Indians (16-4), who beat the visiting No. 12 seed Falcons (8-12) in the second round.

Division 4 State

Sandwich 15, Archbishop Williams 4 — Riley Morrison had four goals and an assist, and Ryann Cobban bagged four goals for the No. 2 seed Blue Knights (19-1) in their second-round win over the visiting No. 15 seed Bishops (16-6).

Correspondent Trevor Hass reported from Norwell, and Peyton Doyle and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.