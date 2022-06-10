Seniors seize leading roles for Winchester boys’ volleyball in Division 1 quarterfinal sweep of Lexington

“Collectively, we played great,” Winchester coach John Fleming said. “It was always someone different in different spots.”

The fourth-seeded Red & Black powered to a 25-16, 25-17, 26-24 victory over No. 5 Lexington in a Division 1 quarterfinal. The Middlesex League foes had split the season series, but in the win-or-go-home clash, Winchester’s senior leadership maintained control throughout of match.

The Winchester boys’ volleyball team lists seniors on its 18-player roster. That experience showed up in full force Friday.

Seniors Brian Kavanaugh (13 kills), Jasper Schultz (8 kills) and Quincy Moore (20 assists) led the attack for Winchester (21-4). Moore took turns setting up his classmates for kills that overpowered a valiant defensive effort from the Minutemen (17-4). Senior libero Declan Mahoney spearheaded a stalwart back line.

“We know we have to want it that much more, just because it’s our last time out there,” Kavanaugh said. “So every single game we have to come out fired up, since every game could be our last.”

Lexington’s best run came in its final set. After trailing 18-11, the Minutemen reeled off six straight points. Then another Winchester senior, middle blocker Sam Walsh-Cooke, sent back three straight block-kills. Lexington kept up the pressure, eventually forcing a 24-24 tie before Winchester sealed its trip to the state semifinals.

“We knew that no matter what the score was, that Lexington is very good,” Fleming said. “And we couldn’t let our guard down, ever, because, as they did, they were going to make a run, and they certainly did.”

Winchester's Ellix Sandhu (10) returns the ball during the match against Lexington. Carlin Stiehl

Matteo Luciani led the Minutemen with nine kills, battling despite sitting out for one point after he injured his face diving for a ricocheting ball.

For Winchester, the win feels a bit sweeter against a league rival.

“I couldn’t get ahead of myself earlier in the tournament, seeing the whole bracket, but I knew if we met, it was an exciting game to have,” Kavanaugh said. “So that really brought energy.”

Winchester will be the next team to take its best shot at unbeaten No. 1 Needham Monday night at Concord-Carlisle (6 p.m.). The Rockets won the early-season meeting 3-0, but Fleming says his team is hungry for a rematch.

“From day one, we knew if we had any desire to win a state championship, we were eventually going to have to get through Needham,” he said.

Coach John Fleming and Winchester are pumped to get another shot at Needham in the Division 1 semifinals. Carlin Stiehl

Westford 3, Natick 0 — Tejas Kudva (14 kills), Matthew Zegowitz (12 kills), and Jake Aylward (8 kills) propelled the No. 2 Ghosts (20-1) to their 20th straight win in the 25-21, 25-22, 25-13 in the quarterfinal home victory. Aarush Singh posted 25 assists and Andy Lamprey tallied 13 digs. Westford will face Lowell in the semifinals Monday night at Billerica High (6 p.m.).

Boys’ rugby

Division 1 State

Belmont 29, St. John’s Prep 7 — With packed bleachers rattling, the host Marauders boys’ rugby team topped the Eagles in a semifinal match. No. 2 seed Belmont (6-1) advances to face top seed BC High (4-2) at Curry College next Saturday.

Belmont coach Greg Bruce credited the team’s defensive game for the victory, as the Marauders ceded few chances to the Eagles and dominated possession.

“We knew that they’d have threats all over the field, and we just had to play a very tight defensive game to work on spreading the field and applying pressure,” Bruce said.

Advertisement

Sophomore Max Cornelius scored two tries to lead the charge, and senior James Barsam broke the game open about 17 minutes in with Belmont leading 5-0.

Barsam intercepted an Eagles pass attempt just shy of midfield and turned on the afterburners to score the try with no one in front to stop him. Erik Rosenmeier’s kick made the score 12-0, giving the Marauders momentum to pull away.

“I kind of just shot the line, anticipated the pass,” Barsam said of the pivotal play. “So electric. I think it got our team fired up, and I think we just rode that wave to victory.”

Barsam played soccer and basketball before trying rugby as a freshman, finding a spring sport with some friends. After falling in love with the game, Barsam made it his priority, dropping all other sports this year to strictly focus on rugby.

Barsam believes he would have never played rugby if he weren’t at Belmont, a program Bruce has led since its inception 16 years ago. The Marauders will be going for their fourth state championship and first since 2019, also looking to avenge a 2018 championship loss to BC High.

“BC High has a way of putting together a game plan that works when it matters most,” Bruce said. “So we’ll keep that in mind and counter it as best we can.”

