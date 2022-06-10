Warriors say Stephen Curry won’t be limited in Game 4 despite foot injury

“We had shootaround this morning,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Friday before tip-off. “He went through everything. He told me he felt good. I don’t know exactly what he’s done treatment-wise, but the training staff says he’s good to go.”

Curry spent Thursday focused on treatment and recovery, but got some shots up during shootaround Friday morning. Though Curry was initially listed as probable, he always sounded confident he would play in Game 4 .

Warriors point guard Steph Curry will not be on a minutes restriction for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, after suffering a foot injury late in Game 3.

Curry sustained the injury while scrambling for a loose ball in the fourth quarter. Celtics forward Al Horford ended up sitting on Curry’s left foot, the same foot he sprained when Marcus Smart rolled over it on a similar play in March. That injury sidelined Curry for the final month of the regular season.

Because Curry has experienced this type of injury before, he said he is well-equipped to handle the pain and soreness. The Warriors will certainly need him for the rest of the series, as Curry’s offensive contributions cannot be overstated. He’s averaging 31.3 points, shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from three.

He’s on the record

Throughout the NBA Finals, Warriors forward Draymond Green has continued to record his eponymous podcast. The episodes, spanning anywhere from 15-30 minutes, feature Green breaking down the most recent game with thoughts on both teams, his own performance, and potential adjustments.

So, is Green worried about the Celtics listening for intel?

“No,” he said Wednesday after Game 3.

On his latest episode that aired Thursday, Green pushed back against those that argue he shouldn’t be recording during the postseason.

“It’s so funny when I hear people say, ‘Oh, he shouldn’t be podcasting,’ ” Green said. “So what should I be doing when I get to my room? Should I go to sleep? Should I watch the film of the game? Because I’m going to be doing that anyway. What should I be doing when I get to my room? I want to know the real answer from people that say, ‘Draymond shouldn’t be podcasting.’ ”

He also confirmed he has no plans to stop recording for the remainder of the Finals.

“Listen, y’all are going to get this podcast,” Green said. “Like I told y’all at the beginning of these playoffs, this podcast ain’t going nowhere. I’m going to leave the arena, I’m going to return to this hotel room, I’m going to return to my home when we’re back in San Francisco, and I’m going to film this podcast.”

Atkinson reportedly hired by New Orleans

Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson is expected to become head coach of the New Orleans Hornets, according to multiple reports. Kerr did not comment because the news is not yet official. Atkinson previously coached the Brooklyn Nets for four seasons . . . The Warriors entered Game 4 5-0 after a loss this postseason . . . The Warriors are plus-43 in the third quarter of these Finals, while the Celtics are plus-40 in the fourth.

