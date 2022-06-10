‘That’s what I love about them’: Grant Williams praised the TD Garden crowd’s energy

One of the many lingering points of discussion following the Celtics’ Game 3 win in the NBA Finals was the reaction of Warriors players to the TD Garden crowd.

“Not the worst things I’ve heard, I feel like,” Williams told reporters following a team practice. “Some of those chants, you just accept. Some people respond to them well, some embrace them; others, they shy away from them.”

“I feel like the Garden fans don’t hold back. That’s what I love about them,” Williams added. “They’re going to be there for you on the positive side, and they’re going to let you know whether you’re doing the right thing or not. When we were losing last year, they were doing the same thing to us. So we respect it.”

Williams noted that the TD Garden crowd — just like the two teams on the court — raised its game for the NBA Finals.

“It was exciting. Not only was the competitive edge there from both teams, but also the energy in the Garden,” he said. “We had the fans behind us. They didn’t shut up. That’s the best part about it. No matter if we had a bad run or good run, they were there the entire time for us. That’s something you love to have as a team.”