Their journey is not yet complete, but Kelly Colleran, North Attleborough softball earn historic victory

Senior Mandi Hanewich propelled the offense, finishing 4 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. The University of Rhode Island commit blasted a single to lead off the game, scoring on a single to the left side by junior Zoey McDonough. Senior Shaelyn Burns ripped a single up the middle to score senior Ally Levine and the Red Rocketeers gifted Colleran all the run support that she needed.

Colleran cruised to a complete game shutout, striking out 12 to lead No. 6 North Attleborough to a 3-0 win over No. 3 Walpole in the Division 2 softball quarterfinals. The Red Rocketeers advance to the state semifinals for the first time in program history and will face the winner of No. 2 Tewksbury and No. 7 Somerset Berkeley.

Kelly Colleran hopped over the third base line and strided to the circle with a soft smile on her face, showcasing quiet confidence after North Attleborough plated two runs in the top of the first inning.

“Our team was super excited on the bench, all riled up,” Hanewich said. “We wanted to get on them early and that’s what we did.”

Walpole shortstop CP Powderly hits the ground while trying to make a play on North Attleborough runner Ally Levine. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Coach Bill Wallace had plenty of praise for pitcher Kelly Colleran and his North Attleborough team. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Hanewich added an insurance run in the fifth inning, plated by a sacrifice fly from McDonough.

“If Mandi Hanewich is not the best leadoff batter in the state, she’s got to be in the top three or four,” North Attleborough coach Bill Wallace said. “She just gets on base.”

Colleran, a junior who boasted 187 strikeouts in 79 innings pitched entering the contest, earned her 10th win of the season by mixing her pitches and locations with great success. The Boston University commit kept hitters off balance, changing speeds and earning eight swinging strikeouts against Walpole (18-3).

Colleran surrendered two of the three hits of the game in the seventh inning. With the bases loaded and two outs, Colleran induced a ground ball to junior second baseman Maddie Bailey to seal the win.

“I knew if I just trusted what I was doing all season, I’d be able to get it done,” Colleran said. “Maddie made a great play sticking with it.”

The victory propels the Red Rocketeers (17-6) into uncharted waters — the state semifinals, which the team enters oozing with self-belief.

“It’s been such a fun ride because I don’t think in our heart of hearts going into this year and even at the middle of the season, we thought we could win three games in the tournament,” Wallace said. “As the season progressed, they believe that they can beat anyone — and that’s awesome. That’s all you want.”

Billerica 6, Plymouth North 3 — Senior captain Jess Mailett launched a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning that proved to be the difference for the top-seeded Indians (16-7) in the quarterfinal victory.

Wachusett seniors (from left) Anna Gagliastro, Riley Quirk and Ella Pender celebrate with the trophy after reaching the Division 1 softball semifinals. AJ Traub

Division 1

Wachusett 12, Lowell 0 — The Mountaineers prepared extensively for four-time Gatorade Softball Player of the Year Giana LaCedra, scouting her and even bringing Powerade to the home dugout.

It wasn’t until they got to the field that they learned that the senior UMass Lowell commit was not in the lineup. LaCedra broke a bone in her left hand sliding into third base in the sixth inning of Thursday’s 3-1 second-round win over Westford and is wearing a cast.

Instead, the sun shone brightly on Wachusett senior Riley Quirk, who pelted the zone with 52 strikes on 66 pitches, piling up 11 strikeouts and allowing just three hits in the five-inning quarterfinal victory for the No. 4 Mountaineers (21-1).

Quirk (2 for 3) got the offense started for Wachusett, driving in freshman Tiegan Walsh (0 for 3). Senior Ella Pender (2 sacrifice fly RBIs), junior Emma Britt (2 for 3, 2 RBIs), sophomore Caitlin Ciccone (3 for 3, RBI), and senior Lily Johnson (2 for 4, 3 RBIs) all drove in runs in the first inning, as the Mountaineers jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Red Raiders junior Sophia Mirabal.

“We’re blessed this year with a full nine that can hit through the rotation, and it’s good that coach [Jason Lanpher] has the ability to shift that around,” senior Anna Gagliastro said.

Wachusett, which lost to Taunton in the state final last season, will face No. 9 Peabody in the state semifinals.

With the Mountaineers adding on a run in each of the second, third, and fourth innings, a two-run fifth inning invoked the mercy rule. Quirk said that the team was working together to help each other solve a pitcher they hadn’t scouted.

“[Mirabal] threw a little higher than most pitchers we face,” she said. “I think she was trying to come in with us at our eyes. We didn’t take the bait though, which was good.”

Said Lowell coach Bo Durso: “[LaCedra] is our bread and butter, best offensive player and best pitcher in the state. I’m not going to take anything away from Quirk because she pitched fantastic, however I think we’d still be playing 0-0 if my other girl was there, to be honest.”

Quirk said she utilized most of her arsenal from the circle, and that all her pitches “did what they were supposed to.”

“The way my pitches work together is definitely what works best for me,” Quirk said. “I can go in and out. I like to work around the plate and that’s what helps me get the job done.”

Methuen 4, King Philip 3 — Makenna Donovan smashed a go-ahead, two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to spark the seventh-seeded Rangers (18-5) to the come-from-behind quarterfinal victory. Thyanais Santiago drove in a pair of runs for visiting Methuen.

Peabody 11, Newton North 1 — Sophomore Abby Bettencourt hurled a two-hitter and classmate Avery Grieco blasted a three-run homer, pacing the No. 9 Tanners (21-2) to a quarterfinal win.

Taunton 5, Central Catholic 2 — Kaysie DeMoura and Ava Venturelli clubbed back-to-back home runs, leading the third-ranked Tigers (19-4) to a quarterfinal win. Brooke Aldrich added a home run and two RBIs.

Division 3 State

Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Austin Prep 2 — Eliana Raposo collected two hits, including a go-ahead, two-run home run in the bottom of the third for the third-seeded Falcons (17-5). Raposo earned the quarterfinal win in the circle, scattering 9 hits and notching the complete game win for host D-R. Skye Harrison and Emma Horrocks each drove in a run for the Falcons.

Greater New Bedford 18, Arlington Catholic 1 — Madison Medeiros (2 walks, 7 strikeouts, unearned run) recorded her third no-hitter and 23rd season victory in the circle for the No. 2 Bears (25-2) in the quarterfinal win over the No. 7 Cougars. Kylee Caetano’s grand slam was just one of the Bears’ 17 hits, and Lena Tsonis (home run, 3 RBIs) and Hayleigh Silva (3 runs) were also powerhouses for the Greater New Bedford offense. The Bears will face Dighton-Rehoboth in the state semifinals.

St. Mary’s 11, Triton 2 — Lily Newhall spun a two-hit gem, striking out 13 in a complete game effort for the top-seeded Spartans (19-4). Anna Fringuelli collected two hits and two RBIs and Brooke Moloney (5 hits, RBI) and Emely Rodriguez (2 hits, 3 RBI) contributed at the plate for host St. Mary’s.

Division 4 State

Amesbury 12, Easthampton 0 — Liv DeLong fired a complete game shutout for second-seeded Amesbury (22-1) and Izzy Levasseur drove in three runs in the quarterfinal win.

Case 8, Archbishop Williams 0 — Hailey Berube allowed only one hit and struck out 11 for the fourth-seeded Cardinals (18-5). Olivia Silva collected two hits, including a two-run home run in the second inning for host Case.

Littleton 4, Hampshire 2 — Kasey Ricard struck out 17, leading the No. 8 Tigers (19-2) to a quarterfinal win over the top seed on the road.

Correspondent AJ Traub reported from Holden, and Collin Bannen and Sarah Barber contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.