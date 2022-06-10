Tigers’ Casey Mize scheduled for Tommy John surgery

Mize’s ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow is still intact, but Dr. Keith Meister determined the ligament had stretched to the point where it had lost elasticity and functionality.

Mize, 25, has been on the injured list with a right elbow sprain since April 15 after making two starts this season.

“I’m very sad for Casey, for the work he put in and for the ultimate diagnosis,” Hinch said.

The date of surgery has not been determined.

Advertisement

Mize got two outs for Triple-A Toledo on May 12, then had his rehab program slowed down. Hinch announced on Tuesday that Mize had been shut down due to continued elbow discomfort while rehabbing at the team’s spring training facility in Lakeland, Fla.

Mize has a 7-13 record with a 4.29 ERA in 39 big league appearances, all of them starts.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Braves claim Mike Ford from Mariners

First baseman Mike Ford was claimed off waivers by the Atlanta Braves from the Seattle Mariners. Ford, who played 101 games with the New York Yankees from 2019-21, was designated for assignment by Seattle on Sunday. The Braves optioned Ford, 29, to Triple-A Gwinnett. To clear a spot on Atlanta’s 40-man roster, infielder Joseph Dunand was designated for assignment. Dunand had been optioned to Gwinnett after he was claimed off waivers from Miami on June 1. Ford hit .259 with 12 homers and 25 RBIs in 50 games for the Yankees in 2019. He hit .182 in 33 at-bats with San Francisco and Seattle this season. Overall, he has a .197 career batting average with 17 homers and 46 RBIs.

Reds’ Tyler Stephenson fractures thumb

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks due to a fractured right thumb suffered in Thursday’s 5-4 loss to the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Stephenson left the game after taking a foul ball off his hand in the fourth inning. Manager David Bell disclosed the severity of the injury after the game. “It’s tough losing any of our players, and certainly Tyler Stephenson,” Bell said. “Just a big part of our team for so many reasons.” Stephenson, 25, is hitting .309 with five home runs and 31 RBIs, the second full season in the majors for the 11th overall pick in 2015. Aramis Garcia replaced him behind the plate.

Advertisement

Rangers put Glenn Otto on COVID-19-related injured list

The Texas Rangers have put righthander Glenn Otto, who had been scheduled to start Friday night against the White Sox, on the COVID-19-related injured list. The Rangers made the move before the game in Chicago. Catcher Mitch Garver also was put on the list. Righty Matt Bush will start instead of Otto in what’s become a bullpen game. Righthanders Tyson Miller and Jésus Tinoco were added as replacements from Triple-A Round Rock. The White Sox will start righthander Reynaldo Lopez, 4-1 with a 4.30 ERA, as an opener, instead of rookie righty Davis Martin. Martin, who had been scheduled to make his third start of the season, is expected to enter the game after Lopez. The 26-year-old Otto is 4-2 with 4.24 ERA in eight starts. The rookie has won his last three starts with a 2.25 ERA in the span. Bush will make his third start this season. He’s 2-1 with a 4.22 ERA . . . Outfielder Clint Frazier was designated for assignment in a surprise decision by the Chicago Cubs, who also placed pitcher Marcus Stroman on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation as part of a flurry of roster moves. Wade Miley was activated from the IL to start the opener of a three-game interleague series against the major league-leading New York Yankees. The lefthander had been sidelined since May 26 with a shoulder strain. Chicago also reinstated catcher Yan Gomes (left oblique strain) and infielder Jonathan Villar (mouth injury) from the 10-day injured list. Righthander Michael Rucker and infielder Alfonso Rivas were optioned to Triple-A Iowa. In addition, Cubs reliever Chris Martin was reinstated from the restricted list after spending more than the maximum seven days on the bereavement list. His return meant the club needed to make room for him on the 40-man roster, so Frazier was cut to clear a spot.

Advertisement

Lawsuit filed against Orioles CEO John Angelos by his brother Lou

Baltimore Orioles CEO John Angelos was accused in a lawsuit this week of seizing control of the team at the expense of his brother Lou — and in defiance of their father Peter’s wishes. Peter Angelos became the Orioles’ owner in 1993, but his public role has diminished in recent years and he turns 93 next month. John Angelos is the club’s chairman and CEO, with Peter and Lou listed on the team’s website as part of its limited partnership group. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court, Lou Angelos said John has tried to take control of their father’s estate while excluding Lou. “In 2018, [Peter] Angelos became disabled,” the suit said. “Shortly thereafter, John embarked on a series of steps to arrogate to himself complete control over Mr. Angelos’ assets. He accomplished this by manipulating his mother, Mrs. Georgia Angelos, who is now eighty years old, thereby bending her to his will.”

Advertisement



