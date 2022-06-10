What looked like a perfect Boston sports night instead turned into a lost opportunity for the Celtics

Friday night’s 107-97 loss to the Warriors will be remembered for delivering yet another Steph Curry virtuoso performance, will go down as a powerful reminder of what it is to be facing an experienced, prideful championship team like Golden State, will be talked about for posterity for the level of intensity, skill and passion delivered by both sides.

But in the end, it was the worst kind of loss for the Celtics, who let a win slip out of their hands, let home court advantage escape from the grip, and stunningly, let a potential 3-1 NBA Finals lead dissolve into a 2-2 NBA Finals tie.

It was the best game of the series, maybe the best game of the playoffs.

But ultimately, it will be rued for what could have been, for the way Curry rose up across the fourth quarter and sunk the Celtics with his 43-point, 10-rebound, 4-assist night, for the way Boston’s early shot-making evaporated across the final minutes, for the way Boston wilted in the closing moments of a game that they led by four with just over five minutes to go.

At that moment, when Marcus Smart drained a 3-pointer just as the shot clock expired, it felt like the Celtics were going to pull away and book their flight west one win away from a title. Everything pointed that direction. The building actually shook, with the stomping feet and full-throated voices of a desperate Celtics faithful turning a packed-house TD Garden into something akin to a pounding speaker.

But much as they tried to will the home team over the finish line, it was the Warriors who made the final turn with gusto, the Warriors who channeled their inner closer, the Warriors who proved they aren’t quite done yet.

And it was the Celtics who couldn’t quite handle the prosperity of a Game 3 win in the way they’ve proved they can overcome the adversity of a playoff loss. Now, as they head to San Francisco for Monday’s Game 5, they’ll need the same brand of magic that has kept them from losing back-to-back games at any point this postseason.

They were so close to winning two at home. It had been a perfect Boston sports night, dripping with the type of intensity and passion that reach their ridiculous heights when the best teams wage battles and the stakes are the highest. It was the kind of Boston sports night to inspire a star such as Jayson Tatum to sacrifice his body in pursuit of a loose ball, one he wouldn’t even corral, but an effort that brought the amped-up Garden crowd to life as much as any play in a tense, tight Game 4.

The moment came shortly after the other half of the J&J-powered duo had tied the game for the fifth time of the first half, a driving layup midway through the third quarter by Jaylen Brown that knotted the score at 39. When the pumped-up Celtics’ D responded by knocking the ball loose on the Warriors’ ensuing possession, it was Tatum, the team’s most luminescent star, who sprinted after it, arms pumping as he launched himself toward the home bench trying to save it from going out of bounds. The attempt failed, but the hustle, desire and intensity that fueled it was enough to move the crowd to its loudest point of the night.

Loud enough to force Warriors coach Steve Kerr into calling a timeout, a wise decision yet one bathed in a chorus of sustained and deafening noise.

Such was the kind of night it was, delivering a performance befitting of these championship stakes, a credit to the dueling identities of the pixie-dusted Celtics and the dynasty-dusted Warriors, to an upstart team from Boston looking to stake its own historic place in a franchise steeped in history and a modern model franchise looking to extend its impressive run of dominance.

The kind of stakes that moved Brown, the man relegated to the bench in last year’s abbreviated playoff run because of injury, to speak for everyone when he said: “Playoffs is my favorite time of the year. It’s what I love about basketball. It’s real basketball. Last year having to watch was hard for me, so that’s why this year this playoff run has been so special.”

We’re lucky to be along for the ride.

And it was another turn on the basketball roller coaster Friday night, though at least this time, the Celtics didn’t careen quite as sharply through the fateful third quarter as they usually do. They took a 5-point lead into halftime, earned through the highs and lows of a few basketball runs, and entered the fourth trailing by 1.

When the Warriors took a 3-point lead in the immediate aftermath of Tatum’s all-out effort, Boston responded with 10 straight, a stretch that included a Brown basket, a nifty pass from Al Horford for a Smart 3-pointer, a heads-up defensive tip by Tatum that allowed Horford to attempt a dunk, and make both his free throws when he missed but was fouled. Then came a dazzling old-fashioned 3-point play from Derrick White, a spinning, driving layup and foul that drew a second whistle on Klay Thompson.

That brought the return of Draymond Green, and the return of the crowd’s profane derision, though as the Warriors answered with 5 straight points of their own, the vulgarity lost its sting, reduced to its baseline ugliness and lack of creativity. These Celtics don’t need that kind of help; they’ve got this basketball thing figured out pretty well on their own.

“We understand that basketball is a game of runs, they’re one of the greatest teams to do it, but so are we. We’re going to make our runs as well,” Smart said. “I think we’ve learned that we can control the game no matter how bad it looks if we just stick to what we know.”

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.