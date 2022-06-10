With Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story resting, Red Sox gift-wrap a win to Shohei Ohtani and the Angels, who snap a 14-game losing skid

Ohtani brought his bat and defense in this one, carrying his team to a 5-2 victory.

The Sox gave Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story the night off. And the Angels had Shohei Ohtani on the mound, who carved up the Sox the last time he saw them this season, tossing seven innings and striking out 11 in an 8-0 win.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — If there was a game the Angels could win to snap their 14-game skid, it was Thursday’s series finale with the Red Sox.

Hirokazu Sawamura watches a three-run homer from Los Angeles' Andrew Velazquez sail into the night in the sixth inning of Thursday's contest. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The loss snaps a seven-game winning streak for the Red Sox. The Sox were also 6-0 during this West Coast road trip that will make its way to Seattle in a three-game set against the Mariners.

Some observations:

▪ The Ohtani homer

Nick Pivetta likes the ride on his four-seam fastball. Even if it doesn’t register 95 or 96 miles per hour, Pivetta feels as if the spin rate can give hitters fits at the top of the zone. Not Ohtani, though, who came into Thursday hitting .291 with seven homers and slugging .593 on the high fastball. With one on and one out, Pivetta, indeed, left a 92-m.p.h. heater up and over the heart of the plate. The result was a two-run homer to left-center. Ohtani negotiated a quality outing against the Sox, going seven innings, striking out six, and yielding just a run.

▪ Sawamura taken deep

Pivetta continued his stretch of solid outings, working five innings and striking out 11. Yet his mechanics began to lag in the sixth inning, resulting in two straight walks. Manager Alex Cora went to his bullpen, calling on Hirokazu Sawamura, who hadn’t allowed a hit in his last three appearances. After getting a force out and strikeout, it appeared the Sox would get out of the inning unscathed. Andrew Velazquez was at the plate, who was hitting just 175/.228/.247 on the season. Sawamura overwhelmed Velazquez with his splitter, Velazquez swinging through two of them. The count then was 1 and 2, and Sawamura went to his fastball, one in which Velazquez parked in the right-field bleachers, extending the Angels’ lead, 5-1.

▪ Dalbec turns on 97 in the third inning.

Bobby Dalbec has struggled during his young career with velocity. It’s part of the reason his time was limited down the stretch last season and into the playoffs. Dalbec was just 8 for 62 (.129) on pitches 95 m.p.h. or higher. Despite hitting 25 homers, only two came on pitches 95-plus.

In the top of the third inning, Dalbec scalded a 98-m.p.h. offering from Ohtani to left field for a single. It left Dalbec’s bat at 106.8 m.p.h. Since May 26, Dalbec is 5 for 10 with a homer on pitches 95-plus.

Franchy Cordero is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring on a sacrifice fly from Bobby Dalbec during the fifth inning of Thursday's game. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.