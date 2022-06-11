Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A least bitternin Richmond, an Acadian flycatcheron East Street in Mt. Washington, a worm-eating warbleron Mt. Washington Road in Egremont, and a continuing hooded warbler in New Marlborough.

Last week saw a significant decline in the number of spring migrants with the notable exception of late-moving flycatchers. The days ahead and the approaching weeks should bring the peak of the nesting season for many species.

Bristol County: A brood of six hooded mergansersat Borderland State Park in Easton, a sooty shearwaterat Gooseberry Neck in Westport, and a yellow-crowned night-heronin Dartmouth.

Advertisement

Cape Cod: A Mississippi kiteat High Head in Truro, two gull-billed ternsat Wellfleet Bay Sanctuary in South Wellfleet, the continued presence of a calling chuck-will’s-widowin North Falmouth and a second in Eastham, a sandhill crane at Eldredge Park in East Orleans, a yellow-throated vireo, clay-colored sparrow and a continuing blue grosbeak at the Crane Wildlife Area in Falmouth, a yellow-crowned night-heron at Wing Island in Brewster, a black vulture in Bourne, and an Acadian flycatcher and an olive-sided flycatcher at the Ryder Conservation Area in South Sandwich.

Essex County: A tricolored heron, a black skimmer, a late Iceland gull, a white-eyed vireo, an Acadian flycatcher, and an olive-sided flycatcher. A king rail in the marsh near the bridge leading to Plum Island, an Acadian flycatcher at Crooked Pond in Boxford, and a yellow-crowned night-heron, an Acadian flycatcher, and a Kentucky warbler at Marblehead Neck Sanctuary.

Franklin County: One or two sandhill cranes in Ashfield.

Hampden County: Two upland sandpipers in Ludlow, two white-rumped sandpipers at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow, three Acadian flycatchers in Granville, and another one at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke.

Hampshire County: Acadian flycatchers near the Windsor Dam at Quabbin in Belchertown and at gate eight in Pelham, a continuing red-headed woodpecker at Quabbin Park in Ware, four sandhill cranes continuing in Worthington, and a continuing Brewster’s warbler at the Sweet Alice Conservation Area in Amherst.

Advertisement

Martha’s Vineyard: A sandhill crane at Katama Farm, a yellow-throated warbler in West Tisbury, and a bald eagle and two common ravens in Edgartown.

Middlesex County: A sora in Reading, a red-headed woodpecker in Lexington, an Acadian flycatcher at Brewster’s Woods Sanctuary in Concord, an alder flycatcher at the Minute Man Historic Park in Lincoln, and a hooded warbler at the Flagg Hill Conservation Area in Stow.

Nantucket: A major offshore seabird movement off Madaket Beach that included 300 Cory’s shearwaters, 400 great shearwaters, 150 sooty shearwaters, and two manx shearwaters, and chuck-will’s-widow were heard calling at the Sesachacha Heathlands Sanctuary.

Norfolk County: A black vulture in Wrentham, four piping plovers at Wollaston Beach, a Louisiana waterthrush at Wilson Mountain Reservation in Dedham, a late white-throated sparrow at Houghton’s Pond in Milton.

Plymouth County: A blue-winged teal and the continued presence of at least two sandhill cranes at Burrrage Pond Wildlife Area in Hanson, an Acadian flycatcher at the Holmes Preserve in Plymouth, and an olive-sided flycatcher at the Foot Hills Preserve in Manomet.

Suffolk County: A stilt sandpiper at Belle Isle Marsh in East Boston, a yellow-throated vireo and an alder flycatcher at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, an alder flycatcher at Franklin Park, and a mourning warbler, a yellow-bellied flycatcher, an alder flycatcher, and an olive-sided flycatcher at McLaughlin Woods.

Advertisement

Worcester County: A loggerhead shrike at the Fitchburg Airport, and a black vulture and four sandhill cranes in Hardwick.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.







