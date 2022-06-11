Check out these new restaurants and cafés in Providence

Soon, North and Big King , both owned by celebrated chef James Mark, will also shutter their doors for good.

Yet, despite the hurdles the pandemic has presented for an already competitive industry, ambitious entrepreneurs still opted to open new joints across Rhode Island’s capital city. And they are bringing a trend of smaller menus that focus on a specialty, culinary excellence.

Advertisement

Michael Sabitoni, a professor and department chair of Food and Beverage at Johnson & Wales University, said these new founders have an opportunity to be innovative in their new spaces.

“This might be the best time to think about opening a new restaurant,” Sabitoni said. “Many new owners have already adapted. But there are a lot of great institutions out there that just couldn’t adapt to a pandemic or post-pandemic world.”

Many of the new restaurants, he said, have already thought of new ways to streamline their takeout menus, making it easier to package. It’s something that older, fine dining establishments have long pushed back on. QR codes to replace paper and printed menus have been embraced, where changes can be made quickly depending on supply chain issues and seasonality. Cocktails to-go can be made a staple immediately at any new restaurant.

“It’s a whole new world out there for restaurants. And it’s time to embrace those changes,” he said.

Here are a few new restaurants in Providence that have opened during the pandemic.

Armando Bisceglia, owner of Bacco Vino & Contorni, displays a Branzino Sott' Olio, which is Grilled Branzino in olive oil. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

BONANNO VINICOLA

When Armando Bisceglia chugs his espresso-tinted Vespa up Atwells Avenue, he doesn’t see as many green, white, and red-striped flags waiving from the storefronts. The music that’s coming out of the opened-door restaurants isn’t usually in Italian. Federal Hill, where he calls home and where the legendary tales of Providence were born, has changed. And what it needed, especially coming out of the pandemic, he said one bright afternoon sitting by the window of his new venture, was a “refresh.” That’s when he opened Bonanno, his second restaurant on Atwells Avenue, where plates are centered around the very products he has shipped from Italy.

Advertisement

Read the Globe’s profile on Bonanno here.

Bonanno is located at 256 Atwells Ave. in Providence. The restaurant is open seven days a week. Follow their Instagram for updates. bonannopvd.com.

The dining room of the recently opened Blu Violet restaurant looks out over the downtown skyline from the top floor of the newly opened Aloft Providence Downtown hotel. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

BLU VIOLET

Chef Joël Eugène is combining classic ingredients from Haiti with familiar dishes in his new restaurant at the top of the Aloft hotel. The result: A fusion like you’ve never seen before. The new Rum and B brunches on Sundays feature local DJs, spinning 90s and early 2000s hip hop. Their brunch menu includes a Tiramisu French Toast, chicken and waffles, and cocktails named after artists like the Notorious B.I.G. Bonus: Their rooftop location features sweeping views of the city.

Read the Globe’s profile on Blu Violet here.

Blu Violet is located at the Aloft Hotel in Downtown Providence at 191 Dorrance St. Dinner will be served on Thursdays through Sundays from 4 to 10 p.m. Brunch on Sundays begins at 11 a.m. Follow their Instagram for updates.

Advertisement

Clockwise from top left a cubano sandwich, vegan cauliflower wings, a rueben, an italian sub and vegan calamari at The Bodega on Smith Street. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

THE BODEGA ON SMITH

Bodega on Smith offers more than 40 items on its menu, mostly specialty and vegan sandwiches and paninis. From the plant-based list, for example, the vegan Cubano stacks roasted and pulled oyster mushrooms, marinated tofu ham, vegan cheese, and pickles slathered in a house mustard spread and pressed on a torpedo roll from a local bakery. They also have a small market of local food products, like Chi Kitchen kimchi, bottles of Yacht Club Soda of North Providence and Granny Squibb’s iced tea of Providence.

Read the Globe’s profile on The Bodega here.

Bodega on Smith is located at 373 Smith St. in Providence. They are open Sundays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Follow their Instagram for updates. bodegaonsmith.com.

The Godzilla roll displayed at Mambo Sushi. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

MAMBO SUSHI

Mambo Sushi is a perfect example of how Peruvian flavors and ingredients can be fused into Asian cuisine. Chef Michael Cordero, who is half Peruvian and half Dominican, is originally from the Washington Heights section of New York City. He’s worked in several restaurants throughout Manhattan and the Bronx, mostly starting the culinary programs at new nightclubs. Mambo has an expansive menu with nearly 60 items, such as the Jalea Mambo, a Peruvian-inspired appetizer with fried shrimp, white fish, and calamari served with yuca frita and pickled red onions, or the Tokyo Tower, which is sweet plantain, fried, and topped with spicy shrimp and a house sauce.

Advertisement

Read the Globe’s profile on Mambo Sushi here.

Mambo Sushi is located at 380 Atwells Ave. in Providence. The restaurant is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 4 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., and Sundays from noon until midnight. Their kitchen will close an hour before closing time each day. Follow their Instagram for updates. mambosushiprovidence.com.

Bartender Neomy Delacruz poses with a Medical-Medium cocktail at the recently opened 345 by Plant City in Providence. The speakeasy style bar offers a selection of plant based craft cocktails, mocktails, high end spirits, local beer, and elevated snacks. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

345

Tucked just far enough away from the bustle of South Main Street is a brightly lit bakery without a name. It’s where the confectioners and sweet-toothed creators of Providence’s nearby Plant City mold their craft. But now, it serves a second purpose: It’s 345, Plant City’s newest concept. And having to seek it out is the point. Everything is plant-based, from their cocktails, mocktails, to shared plates that are all quintessential for sharing on a date, or at a table’s spread — like “One out of Ten,” which are blistered shishito peppers with a black garlic aioli. Or the “Truffle Explosion,” a short tray of arancinis, truffle, and lemon zest.

Read the Globe’s profile on 345 here.

345 by Plant City is located at 345 S. Main St. in Providence. They are open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 5 to 11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 p.m. to midnight. Reservations are recommended by calling 401-347-4429. Follow their Instagram for updates.

The spring salad at Amaryllis, a woman-owned BYOB, in downtown Providence. Amaryllis

AMARYLLIS

Think California date night. The owners behind Amaryllis are long-time bartenders that have worked everywhere from rock-and-roll concert venues to Italian fine dining restaurants in Providence. Amaryllis focuses on bright dishes and sharing plates, such as a grilled octopus over hummus and blood orange, cured olive salsa verde, linguine with braised greens and a pistachio aillade, or a lavender olive oil cake with lemon curd for dessert. But don’t expect to have the same dish twice: This women-owned restaurant constantly updates its menu.

Advertisement

While they won’t be serving alcohol, Amaryllis allows diners to bring their own booze (with a $5 corking fee). They also focus on creative mocktails with an option to add liquor and wine pairings through Eno Fine Wines & Spirits just next door.

Read the Globe’s profile on Amaryllis here.

Amaryllis, 225a Westminster St. in Providence, , is open Wednesday to Friday, 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday 12 to 10 p.m. Indoor and outdoor dining is available. Purchase alcoholic beverages at Eno’s next door since Amaryllis is a BYOB restaurant. Follow their Instagram for updates.

Little City Coffee & Kitchen makes everything from scratch, including their pastries, which change daily. Little City Coffee & Kitchen

LITTLE CITY COFFEE & KITCHEN

Kelsey Garvin and Dave Lanning, the owners behind Little City, are usually the ones serving your breakfast sandwich and brewing your latte (with an extra shot, please) each morning. The café makes everything from scratch, including their sourdough English muffins for their breakfast sandwiches (try the pulled mushroom sandwich with smoked cheddar), the syrups for their coffee, and every delectable pastry in the case. Fun fact: Little City opened in a space on Mathewson Street that was vacant since the 1990s. Yet, in the early 1900s, the space was also once used as a pastry shop. See the old pictures hanging on the walls.

Read the Globe’s preview on Little City here.

Little City Coffee & Kitchen is located at 158 Mathewson St. in Providence. They are open Thursdays through Mondays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Their kitchen is open until 1 p.m. Follow their Instagram for updates. littlecitypvd.com.

The fried wings, collard greens, and mashed potatoes at Kin Southern Table + Bar in Providence, Rhode Island. KIN SOUTHERN TABLE & BAR

KIN SOUTHERN TABLE & BAR

Kin’s owner Julia Broome truly believes that food is a love language. She opened Kin in 2021, where she serves southern favorites like fried green tomatoes with buttermilk ranch, chicken and waffles, shrimp po’boys, and fried catfish. Be sure to order “Black Girl Magic,” which is Ciroc Peach, lemonade, and a little magic dust.

Read the Globe’s preview of Kin here.

Kin is located at 71 Washington St. in Providence. They are open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 to 10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m., and serve brunch on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Follow their Instagram for updates. kinpvd.com.

The tuna tartare with soy marinade, avocado, and fresh ginger at at Res American Bistro in downtown Providence, Rhode Island. Res American Bistro

RES AMERICAN BISTRO

Res American Bistro, situated just across the street from Trinity Repertory Company, offers a traditional, new American menu, but with an upscale dining experience. The Ocean Risotto, for example, offers pan-seared jumbo shrimp, dry scallops, a lobster beurre monté, fine herbs, and asparagus — to the point where there will likely be leftovers. But be sure to save room for dessert, where cotton candy and popcorn ice cream is a required meal.

Res is located at 123 Empire St. in Providence. They are open Mondays through Thursdays from 4:30 to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 to 11 p.m. Follow their Instagram for updates. respvd.com.

Ora king salmon crudo with asparagus, fennel, and chicarone at Bayberry Garden in Providence. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

BAYBERRY GARDEN

The owners of Bayberry Beer Hall opened Bayberry Garden in June 2021, a luxe location in the Wexford Innovation Center that features a sustainable coastal cuisine and a bold wine list. Their outdoor patio, which overlooks the Pedestrian Bridge and Providence’s East Side, is open throughout the summer as long as the weather is nice.

Read the Globe’s preview of Bayberry Garden here.

Bayberry Garden, 225 Dyer St. in Providence. They are open Wednesdays through Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Follow their Instagram for updates. bayberrygarden.com.

A sandwich featuring imitation crab meat called Jiro's Nightmare is photographed at The Red Door on Peck Street. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

THE RED DOOR

Remember where “Thee” Red Fez used to be? It was an industry staple that closed in 2019 after 18 years in business. Then the Red Door swooped in late 2021 and saved those who missed a solid late night menu, industry-friendly cocktails, and live music. Pro-Tip: Their kitchen is open until midnight, and their menu is always changing.

Read the Globe’s feature of The Red Door here.

Red Door is located at 49 Peck St. in Providence. They are open Thursdays through Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Sundays from 2 p.m. to midnight, and Mondays from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mondays is Industry night. Follow their Instagram for updates. reddoorpvd.com.

Dishes at Aguardente, a Portuguese and Guatemalan restaurant on the East Side of Providence. Jacquelina Paiva

AGUARDENTE

Going to Aguardente is like going to Portugal and Guatemala in the same trip. Their menu is a fusion of the two, bringing big flavors to dishes like almondegas (traditional Spanish meatballs with chouriço, sautéed in garlic and onions), polvo grelhado (grilled octopus topped with sautéed onions, garlic, and fire roasted peppers), and rellenitos (sweet plantain filled with black beans and fried, served with either a cilantro crema sauce or espresso infused semisweet chocolate sauce).

Aguardente is located at 12 Governor St. in Providence. They are open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 10:30 p.m., Fridays from 4 to 11:30 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11:30 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Follow their Instagram for updates. aguardente.com.

Lillian Ferranti pouring a Manhattan at Hide. Matthew J Lee/Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

HIDE

Hide (formerly Hyde), tucked under the stairs of The George on Washington, serves their own spin on classic cocktails, small plates, and feature nightly entertainment — all in a place that offered forbidden fare during Prohibition.

Read the Globe’s preview of Hide here.

Hide is located at 121 Washington St. in Providence. They are open Wednesdays through Sundays. hidespeakeasy.com.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.