Driver killed, passenger injured, in crash on Mass. Pike in Warren

One person was killed and another injured in a single-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Warren Saturday morning, according to State Police.
The crash occurred at 6:05 a.m. The driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State police said on Twitter.
The driver was not immediately identified.
A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.
The crash forced the right lane on the turnpike to close for about 3 hours. It alter reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
