fb-pixel Skip to main content

Driver killed, passenger injured, in crash on Mass. Pike in Warren

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 11, 2022, 25 minutes ago

One person was killed and another injured in a single-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Warren Saturday morning, according to State Police.

The crash occurred at 6:05 a.m. The driver was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, State police said on Twitter.

The driver was not immediately identified.

A passenger in the car suffered minor injuries.

The crash forced the right lane on the turnpike to close for about 3 hours. It alter reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video