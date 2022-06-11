Fire and brimstone: Boston man arrested after alleged arson attempt at Salem’s Satanic Temple

A 45-year-old Boston man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to set fire to the Satanic Temple in Salem late Friday night, police and an official at the temple said.

Daniel Lucey faces charges of arson, interfering with civil rights, and vandalism to a place of worship, Salem police Lieutenant Dennis Gaudet said.

Lucien Greaves, the temple’s co-founder, posted on Twitter what appeared to be security camera images of a man wearing a gray T-shirt emblazoned with the word “GOD,” who Greaves said was spreading accelerant on the porch of the temple in the photos, which also showed flames in two areas of the porch.