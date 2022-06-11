Live updates from Boston’s March for Our Lives rally against gun violence

Click here to refresh this page and see the latest.

March for Our Lives rallies are scheduled today in cities and towns throughout the country, including Boston, other locations in Massachusetts, and Washington, D.C. We’re gathering the latest news and updates below.

Rallies are scheduled in Boston and locations across the country — 10:06 a.m.

Shannon Larson, Globe Staff

housands of protesters are expected to participate in rallies throughout Massachusetts and the rest of the country Saturday to call for action on gun control legislation in the wake of mass shootings, including the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The mass mobilization will mark the second major March for Our Lives event, after the first in 2018 following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., which spurred the formation of the youth-led movement. Thousands marched on the nation’s capital then and hundreds of local protests were held.