Man dies after being shot in Metheun

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Saturday in Metheun, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
Police responded to reports of shots fired in the Gage Street area at approximately 2:40 a.m. Saturday , prosecutors said in a press release.
The victim was treated on the scene for apparent gunshot wounds and was transported to Holy Family Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, the release said.
He was not immediately identified.
According to the press release, investigators believe the shooting does not appear to be random and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.
As of Saturday afternoon, no one has been charged in relation to the shooting, a spokesperson from the DAs office said.
The shooting remains under investigation.
