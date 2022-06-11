Man pulled from Charles River near North Washington St. Bridge pronounced dead

A man pulled from the Charles River near the North Washington Street Bridge early Saturday morning by fire department divers has been pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

Witnesses saw a man jump from the bridge into the water, Boston police Captain Kelley McCormick said at the scene shortly after midnight. A Boston Fire Department diver could be seen pulling someone to shore about 12:30 a.m.

The death doesn’t appear suspicious, Officer Andre Watson said in a brief phone interview later Saturday morning.