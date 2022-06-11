Man pulled from Charles River near North Washington St. Bridge pronounced dead

A man pulled from the Charles River near the North Washington Street Bridge early Saturday morning by fire department divers has been pronounced dead, according to Boston police.
Witnesses saw a man jump from the bridge into the water, Boston police Captain Kelley McCormick said at the scene shortly after midnight. A Boston Fire Department diver could be seen pulling someone to shore about 12:30 a.m.
The death doesn’t appear suspicious, Officer Andre Watson said in a brief phone interview later Saturday morning.
The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Watson said.
The man jumped from the bridge around the time the NBA Finals game was concluding a short distance away in TD Garden. Rescuers conducted their search from Lovejoy Wharf, just below where the live broadcast of NBC Sports post-game program was being filmed.
