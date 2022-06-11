March for Our Lives rallies in Boston and nationwide to call for tough action on gun control

Four years later, students and other groups will again converge on Boston and other communities across the state as part of a renewed effort to push for lawmakers to address gun violence by enacting sweeping reforms.

The mass mobilization will mark the second major March for Our Lives event , after the first in 2018 following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., which spurred the formation of the youth-led movement. Thousands marched on the nation’s capital then and hundreds of local protests were held.

Thousands of protesters are expected to participate in rallies throughout Massachusetts and the rest of the country Saturday to call for action on gun control legislation in the wake of mass shootings, including the massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

“Our message and ask for this rally is simple: no longer will we be held hostage by our lawmakers and no longer will we tolerate feeling unsafe in our communities,” the Boston chapter of March for Our Lives wrote in a Facebook post about the event, which is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park in the North End.

“Regardless of what party you stand for, if you do not support lifesaving measures like universal background checks, we will pledge to vote against you this fall and in future elections,” the post continued.

Surrounding towns that have also planned marches or rallies, according to a March for Our Lives website, include Amherst, Andover, Haverhill, Longmeadow, Ipswich, Wareham, and Nantucket.

Protests were held at schools across the state over the past couple of weeks, with students staging walkouts with calls for change at Chelsea High School, W.E.B. Du Bois Middle School in Great Barrington, Natick High School, Northampton High School, and Boston Latin Academy.

The youth leading the charge are largely part of Generation Z — a demographic cohort that has become known for their leadership and passion to tackle issues like gun reform and climate change.

Several organizers of the Boston event have spoken out about their goals and hopes leading up to the rally — among them Charlotte Vincent, who told Jim Braude of GBH’s Greater Boston earlier this month that the activists “firmly believe this time is different.”

“We are here to show that we are going to end gun violence, and we are coming out in record numbers once again,” she said.

Gun control advocacy groups, such as the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence and Stop Handgun Violence, have voiced their support for the Boston rally and are expected to attend.

They are joined by several other union and organization members including the Massachusetts Teachers Association, Massachusetts Nurses Association, American Federation of Teachers-Massachusetts, and Massachusetts School Nurse Organization, who demanded in a joint statement Thursday that action be taken to pass sensible national gun laws.

“Now we must treat gun violence as a national crisis,” the organizations wrote. “As educators and nurses, we cannot right now in good conscience tell our students, patients, and their families that they are completely safe in their schools — or even their hospitals and health care centers.”

With the issue again dominating the headlines after the shootings in Uvalde on May 24 and Buffalo, Massachusetts lawmakers are also advocating for Washington to pass common-sense measures. Some, including Democrats US Representative Katherine Clark and US Senator Ed Markey, have met with organizers of March for Our Lives in recent days as well, praising their determination and persistence in calling for gun restrictions.

Although the House passed gun control bills on Wednesday — among the most aggressive measures in years, such as raising the age limit for purchasing semiautomatic rifles to 21 — following testimony from survivors of the Uvalde attack and their families, they are unlikely to pass in the Senate given widespread Republican opposition. Hopes for a compromise hinge on a small bipartisan group of senators.

Yet David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor who went on to co-found March For Our Lives and is now a student at Harvard University, told the Globe in May that he is optimistic that changes to gun policy are a real possibility.

He pointed to Massachusetts, which boasts some of the most restrictive gun measures in the nation, as a leading example for other states and noted the number of lives that could be saved if the same legislation — including “red flag” laws — were enacted elsewhere.

“We got to keep this momentum up even when the cameras go away,” Hogg said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.