New England news in brief

Three people were killed in separate car crashes in Boston, Sandwich, and Warren on Friday and Saturday, according to local and State Police. In Dorchester, a person was killed and another injured in a multi-vehicle crash that happened at about 2:10 a.m. near Washington and Tremlett streets, according to Boston police. The person who was hurt did not have life-threatening injuries, police said. In Warren, a driver died after they were ejected from a vehicle involved in a single-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike that occurred around 6:05 a.m., State Police said. A passenger in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries, the department said on Twitter. In Sandwich, a 66-year-old woman died after her vehicle collided with a 10-wheel dump truck shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on Route 130, Sandwich police said in a statement on Facebook. The woman was pulling out of the Heritage Plaza when the 2016 Kia Soul she was driving collided with the dump truck, the statement said. None of the victims were identified. All of the crashes remain under investigation.

BOSTON

Two injured in fight at Celtics watch party

Two people were pushed to the ground and one of them sustained minor injuries early Saturday morning during an outdoor watch party in Copley Square for Game 4 of the NBA Finals, according to police. One person was scratched and bruised after being pushed to the ground by two others, both of whom fled the area just after midnight, said Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman. A second person was pushed but not injured, he said. Both victims refused medical treatment, Watson said, and no arrests were made. The incident was the only one reported to police over the course of the event, which was hosted by the city, Watson said.

METHUEN

Man fatally shot, officials say

A man was shot in the area of Gage Street early Saturday morning and later died at a hospital, the Essex district attorney’s office said. The man, who was not immediately identified, was found suffering from gunshot wounds at about 2:40 a.m., prosecutors said in a statement. He was taken to Holy Family Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, the statement said. His name was not immediately released. Although the shooting remains under investigation, police do not believe the shooting was random and there is no danger to the public, the statement said.

MIDDLEBOROUGH

Small plane crashes, no one injured

An ultralight aircraft crashed into a wooded area Saturday afternoon, and the pilot escaped uninjured, police and fire said. The plane crashed near a bog at 200 Thomas St. at 3:14 p.m., Middleborough police and fire said in a statement. The pilot, a 66-year-old Plymouth man, was not injured and declined medical treatment. The crash may have been caused by engine failure, the statement said. The town’s police and fire notified the Federal Aviation Administration. A spokeswoman for the agency confirmed in an e-mail the agency is investigating the crash. No further information was released.

WARWICK, R.I.

Hospital launches 1st human milk program

Kent Hospital’s Women’s Care Center has launched Rhode Island’s first pasteurized human milk program. The goal is to provide breast-feeding families an option to supplement breast milk through the program, which opens against a backdrop of a shortage of baby formula in the US, The Providence Journal reported. “Kent Hospital’s commitment to a pasteurized donor human milk program, as a bridge to exclusive breastfeeding, will help our postpartum mothers achieve their breastfeeding goals, and ensure that our babies get off to their best start,” said Susan Bryant, lactation consultant at the Women’s Care Center. The milk is provided by the Newton-based Mother’s Milk Bank Northeast. Donor milk can be shipped to the bank or dropped off at one of several depots. (AP)

BATH, MAINE

Firefighters injured in school blaze

Two firefighters were hurt while battling a fire that was deemed to be suspicious at an elementary school. The fire at Dike Newell School, which serves pre-kindergarten through second grade, started Friday evening and the school’s principal said in an e-mail that there was “extensive damage,” the Times Record reported. Two firefighters were treated at a hospital for minor injuries sustained while fighting the fire, said Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety. The state fire marshal’s office was investigating the fire, which was considered to be suspicious, officials said. (AP)