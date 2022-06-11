Officials identify mother who drowned trying to save children’s lives in Merrimack River

DeChhat then plunged into the river after the children, Procopio said in a statement.

Boua DeChhat, 29, of Lowell, was recovered from the water by rescuers Thursday night along with her 7-year-old daughter, who survived the ordeal. DeChhat’s son, Mas, had fallen into the river during a family outing, and his sister was pulled into the strong current while trying to save him, according to David Procopio, a State Police spokesman.

A Lowell mother who died Thursday in a valiant effort to save two of her young children from drowning in the Merrimack River was identified by authorities Saturday, as emergency crews continued their search for her son, who remains missing in the water.

Since then, Mas has been the subject of an intensive, days-long search that has covered more than 200 square miles, and included the US Coast Guard, divers, a flotilla of boats, and police and fire crews from several agencies.

They worked Thursday night and throughout the day Friday before resuming at 8 a.m., Saturday.

The search operation was reclassified as a recovery on Friday, indicating that authorities no longer believed the boy would be found alive. And the Coast Guard suspended its role in the search.

John Guilfoil, a spokesman for the municipal agencies involved in the search, said officials anticipate dive teams will continue working on the river Sunday and “potentially for a longer period.”

State Police boat and Newburyport Fire boat searched for the body of Mas DeChhat on the Merrimack River Friday. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The heartbreaking ordeal began around 7 p.m. Thursday, when DeChhat and her family had been fishing and swimming on Deer Island, a recreational area accessible from a road in Amesbury near the Newburyport line.

DeChhat’s 31-year-old husband, who was not identified by authorities, went to their car in the island’s small parking lot to retrieve some gear. Around the same time, Mas, who was at the river’s edge, reached for a stick in the water and fell in.

Their daughter, who also wasn’t identified, was pulled in when she tried to save her brother.

DeChhat, seeing her children in peril, plunged into the water, but quickly got into trouble.

By this time, DeChhat’s husband had returned and he entered the water to try and save them all.

But couldn’t reach them — authorities said he was not a swimmer — and began to struggle himself. He managed to return to the shore and was later taken to Seabrook Hospital, where he was treated for exposure and hypothermia.

DeChhat and her daughter were carried under the bridge by the current and were spotted by a fishing boat operator. Both were pulled from the water and were taken to Anna Jaques Hospital. DeChhat was pronounced dead at the hospital, and her daughter was treated and released.

“Mas DeChhat was not observed in the water when Boua DeChhat and her daughter were pulled out,” the statement said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with funeral costs, housing, and other needs. As of late Saturday afternoon, it had collected about $70,000 from more than 1,200 donations.

DeChhat and her husband also have a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter, according to the fund-raiser.

“Any help is appreciated for funeral costs, housing, and support for the family in this incredibly difficult time,” according to the posting.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.