One dead in multi-car crash in Dorchester

One person died and another was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Dorchester early Saturday morning, Boston police said.
The crash happened at Washington and Tremlett streets at 2:08 a.m., said Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, he said.
The person’s identity was not immediately released.
Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Watson said.
No arrests were made, and no charges have been filed, he said.
