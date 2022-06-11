fb-pixel Skip to main content

One dead in multi-car crash in Dorchester

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 11, 2022, 45 minutes ago

One person died and another was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Dorchester early Saturday morning, Boston police said.

The crash happened at Washington and Tremlett streets at 2:08 a.m., said Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesman. A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead, he said.

The person’s identity was not immediately released.

Another person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Watson said.

No arrests were made, and no charges have been filed, he said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video