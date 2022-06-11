One injured in fight at Celtics watch party in Copley Square

Two people were pushed to the ground and one of them sustained minor injuries early Saturday morning during an outdoor watch party in Copley Square for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

According to Boston Police Department spokesman Andre Watson, one person was scratched and bruised after being pushed to the ground by two others, both of whom fled the area just after midnight. A second person was pushed but not injured.

Both victims refused medical treatment, Watson said, and no arrests were made.