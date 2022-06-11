fb-pixel Skip to main content

Person pulled from Charles River near North Washington Street Bridge

By Alexander Thompson Globe Correspondent,Updated June 11, 2022, 47 minutes ago

Boston Fire Department divers recovered a person from the from the Charles River near the North Washington Street Bridge early Saturday morning, officials said.

Witnesses saw a male jump from the bridge into the water, Boston police Captain Kelley McCormick said at the scene. A diver could be seen pulling someone to shore about 12:30 a.m.

After he was pulled from the water, the male was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for treatment, McCormick said. Police were unsure of his identity and his medical condition early Saturday morning, according to McCormick.

Witnesses at the scene declined to speak with a reporter.

No further information was immediately available.

Alexander Thompson can be reached at alexander.thomppson@globe.com

