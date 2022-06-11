Scenes from 2022 PVDFest, Providence’s iconic arts festival

There was a lot to look at as PVDFest 2022 got started on Friday, June 10. Globe Rhode Island reporters were on the ground, soaking up the sights and sounds. Here’s a look at what things were like.
.@PVDFest signs. 🪧 pic.twitter.com/F2Ci33i9hO— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 11, 2022
.@PVDFest is hopping and rolling. pic.twitter.com/Wb64BjqT4s— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 11, 2022
So my first @PVDFest is a *blast* pic.twitter.com/UQ5bR3iDRA— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 11, 2022
.@Jorge_Elorza enjoying @PVDFest pic.twitter.com/thwCp7NEDu— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 11, 2022
The @RebirthBB here @PVDFest 🎶 pic.twitter.com/ffaXORCk4I— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 11, 2022
The Superman building is lit tonight. pic.twitter.com/2dEmIL2ovy— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 11, 2022
By Saturday, June 11, the festivities were well underway, with local artist AGONZA taking the stage at noon to paint a canvas for Globe Rhode Island (a creative sponsor of this year’s festival).
.@Globe_RI pride ✌🏻— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 11, 2022
Providence-based Artist AGONZA is just incredible here at @PVDFest. pic.twitter.com/ur8jGD1fls
Dancer, drummers, and musicians filled the streets to perform for the crowds.
Artists were out in full force.
Providence! pic.twitter.com/dkSgD47QNn— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 11, 2022
Good vibes only, thank you very much.
The Lego Artist 👨🎨 Andy Glover explains the passion behind his work @PVDFest pic.twitter.com/31T4xouSBv— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 11, 2022
The giant hands used in the @squonkofficial performance! pic.twitter.com/v5UhjYZWlM— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 11, 2022
And there were plenty of musical performances to tune into. If you were lucky, you may have caught a local (media) celebrity on the Snow Street stage.
Advertisement
When @BillBartholomew is jamming in your backyard, you get there early. pic.twitter.com/x5tT8HulOp— Alexa Gagosz (@AlexaGagosz) June 11, 2022
Move the Beat Rhode Island rhymin’.@PVDFest pic.twitter.com/VIoEfBFYcD— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 11, 2022
The @ERBBand performing @PVDFest I. The street at Eddy St. and Westminster pic.twitter.com/5pBEaR5db3— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 11, 2022
More @ERBBand 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/s01ARulHaz— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 11, 2022
There’s music 🎵 in the air tonight over Providence. 👀 pic.twitter.com/my2f2JzxfB— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 12, 2022
What makes Providence unique? How does our historic neighborhoods compare to New York’s Brownstones? @RIlegoartist says, for one thing they’re “ours,” they were built by our families.@PVDFest pic.twitter.com/V46yUluCs0— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 12, 2022
Follow us @Globe_RI on Twitter! Or Boston Globe Rhode Island on Facebook. 📲 pic.twitter.com/VvLehEgbey— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) June 11, 2022
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz. Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.