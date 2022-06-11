Scenes from 2022 PVDFest, Providence’s iconic arts festival

There was a lot to look at as PVDFest 2022 got started on Friday, June 10. Globe Rhode Island reporters were on the ground, soaking up the sights and sounds. Here’s a look at what things were like.

By Saturday, June 11, the festivities were well underway, with local artist AGONZA taking the stage at noon to paint a canvas for Globe Rhode Island (a creative sponsor of this year’s festival).

Dancer, drummers, and musicians filled the streets to perform for the crowds.

Terrance Fry of Providence, Rhode Island dances during a performance by the Black Out Drum Squad of Providence on Washington Street during day 2 of PVDFest in Providence, Rhode Island on June 11, 2022. (Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe) Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Nick Bishop AKA ForAllMasters a member of LowKeyPVD performs a set during day 2 of PVDFest in Providence, Rhode Island on June 11, 2022. (Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe) Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The Guess Method perform a set on the Burnside Park stage during day 2 of PVDFest in Providence, Rhode Island on June 11, 2022. (Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe) Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Melanie Moore of Cranston dances with the Providence Drum Troupe on Washington Street during day 2 of PVDFest in Providence, Rhode Island on June 11, 2022. (Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe) Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Artists were out in full force.

Artist Joshua Vega of Providence, Rhode Island works on a small mural on Washington Street on day 2 of PVDFest in Providence, Rhode Island on June 11, 2022. (Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe) Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Good vibes only, thank you very much.

Kareem Bullard of Providence dances in front of the City Hall Stage on Dorrance Street on day 2 of PVDFest in Providence, Rhode Island on June 11, 2022. (Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe) Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

And there were plenty of musical performances to tune into. If you were lucky, you may have caught a local (media) celebrity on the Snow Street stage.

Advertisement

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz. Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.