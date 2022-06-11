Instead, it’s time for a cocktail, a flute of bubbles, or a glass of wine at a place without the distraction of TVs or loud karaoke. So check out these swanky cocktail bars and speakeasies in Rhode Island.

PROVIDENCE — You just left dinner, but you don’t want to end the night here.

Walk to the back of the Dean Hotel and you’ll find two doors you can walk through. One is the Boombox, a karaoke bar owned by the same people who founded The Salon, and the other belongs to the The Dean Bar. The Dean is the type of cocktail lounge that’s intimate, with lights on low and a menu book of classics. 122 Fountain St., Providence, Rhode Island, 401-455-3326, @TheDeanBar.

A bartender crafts a drink at the Dean Bar, which is located inside the Dean Hotel in downtown, Providence, R.I. Hensley Carrasco

PERKS AND CORKS

Perks and Corks has nearly 50 different martinis on the menu, which is in addition to their 13 different specialty cocktails. Head here to listen to live music in a lounge atmosphere where colorful pillows line the couches. 62 High St. in Westerly, 401-596-1260, perksandcorks.com.

HIGH DIVE

High Dive is a brand new tiny bar located inside an industrial building that was recently redeveloped into apartments upstairs. You even have to enter a code to get in (011). Playing cards are located on every table and they have a short-list menu that changes frequently. 55 Cromwell St. in Providence, instagram.com/highdivepvd.

CALEB & BROAD

Right on Broadway in Newport is Caleb & Broad, a cocktail bar with nearly 20 different specialty cocktails and mocktails on their list. If you’re not feeling like having alcohol, try the Wild Berry with purée of wild berries, soda, and simple syrup. Bar snacks are also available, like fried plantain chips with a lime garlic aioli or tofu bites with sweet chili. 162 Broadway in Newport, 401-619-5955, calebandbroad.com.

A craft cocktail at the Dean Bar, which is located inside the Dean Hotel in downtown Providence, R.I. Eddy Baptista

ADELINE’S, A SPEAKEASY

Adeline’s isn’t exactly a speakeasy since everyone in northern Rhode Island seems to know all about it (just look to the rear of House of Clocks Plaza). But Adeline’s does offer an extensive menu where everything is cooked fresh by chef Phil Giguere. They have a solid draft list, too, including brews from Two Roads from Connecticut, Heavy Seas from Maryland, and Otter Creek from Vermont. 2352 Mendon Road in Cumberland, 401-405-0073, adelinesspeakeasy.com.

THE AVERY

Past the water fountain and under the twinkling lights stands The Avery, a neighborhood bar on the West Side of Providence. Inside are erotic works of art over the bar and wood-paneling that goes from floor to ceilings. 18 Luongo Memorial Square in Providence, averyprovidence.com.

SECRET GARDEN CHAMPAGNE BAR

At the Ocean House, the Secret Garden is an experience that intertwines luxury and outdoor dining in a whimsical fashion. In addition to the champagne list and cocktail menu, the Secret Garden also offers tasting crêpes like the spinach and brie ($12) or the ham and gruyère with a dijon cream sauce ($16). 1 Bluff Ave. in Westerly, 401-584-7000, oceanhouseri.com.

COURTLAND CLUB

The Courtland Club serves up craft cocktails, live music, and small bites — all of which change out frequently. Try the Mother Theresa, which is a combination of mezcal, beet, raspberry, cassis, Campari, lime, and rose water. Note that when you arrive to Courtland Club, you’ll probably think you’re in the wrong space. You’re not. there’s just no signage insight, but there’s a keypad on the front door. Just open the door. 51 Courtland St. in Providence, 401-227-9300, courtlandclub.com.

MERITAGE

Meritage is a full restaurant, but is also a wine-lovers paradise. Happy hour is available each day before 6 p.m. at the bar and lounge area, where you can enjoy a selection of fire-filled thin crust pizzas, shrimp cocktail, lobster mac and cheese, roasted beat salad, scallops, and more — all for under $12. 5454 Post Road in East Greenwich, 401-884-1255, meritageRI.com.

THE WALNUT ROOM

Along South Main Street in Providence sits a a small room with plum-colored velvet curtains and stools, a gold bar and wall accents, and dark wooden paneling. It’s The Walnut Room, a speakeasy, and is known for the wine list (the Luberri Rioja Orlegi from Spain — for $35 per bottle — is hard to find elsewhere), cheese boards, and cocktails. 245 S Main St., Providence, Rhode Island, 401-227-9500, thewalnutroompvd.com.

THE EDDY

On a quiet side street off Westminster and Weybosset is a stylish corner joint that’s dimly lit, serving classic but creative cocktails. Be sure to ask about the punch of the night, which changes frequently. 95 Eddy St. in Providence, 401-831-3339, eddybar.com.

JUSTINE’S

Behind the doors of a fake lingerie shop, Justine’s is an Olneyville Square-based speakeasy decked with velvet seats and jazz music. The menu transports any cocktail lover to the roaring 1920s, where French 75s and Manhattans ruled. 11 Olneyville Square in Providence, 401-454-4440, @justinesolneyville.

THE RED DOOR

The Red Door’s bartenders grow their own herbs on the roof deck and dehydrate citrus peels from the kitchen’s scraps to use in their sustainable cocktails. In addition to a late-night menu, which serves quality bites until midnight, they also bring in talented jazz singers and bands on Mondays, and punk rockers, vocalists, and DJs each weekend. 49 Peck St. in Providence, 401-258-3660, reddoorpvd.com. Updates are posted on Instagram.

MARCELINO’S BOUTIQUE BAR

Marcelino’s has all of the ambiance you could ever want in a cocktail bar: Low lighting, upbeat music, and plush seating. Founded by Marcelino Abou Ali and Basel Badawi, the cocktail menu features tropical flavors and liquors like jasmine flower and apricot-infused gin. Marcelino’s will also be opening a second location in the Seaport District in Boston. 1 W Exchange St. in Providence, 401-666-0088, marcelinosboutiquebar.com.





Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.