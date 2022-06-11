Three juveniles to face charges after making threatening phone calls to Salem police

Along with threatening to commit a school shooting, the calls also included various false reports of shots fired, profanity, and hang-ups, the Globe reported .

Police received a series of 911 calls threatening to stage a shooting attack at Collins Middle School , Salem police said in a statement on Facebook. The threats were found to be not credible, but authorities increased the police presence at Salem schools throughout the day out of an abundance of caution, the statement said.

Three juveniles will face charges after they allegedly inundated the Salem police with phone calls threatening to commit acts of violence, including staging a shooting at a middle school Friday, police said.

The department received more than 20 calls threatening various acts of violence and taunting officers to catch them, police said.

“Due to call volume, several of the 9-1-1 calls were routed to the Marblehead Police Department,” police said.

Investigators determined that the calls had been placed from a deactivated cell phone that was still capable of dialing 9-1-1, police said. Officers were able to obtain a general location of the caller and at 2:12 a.m. they identified the three juveniles who allegedly made the calls.

All three will be charged for making the threatening calls, police said.

“The Salem Police Department takes any threats directed against our schools and our school children seriously and criminal behavior such as the anonymous 9-1-1 calls will be thoroughly investigated,” police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.