Ultralight aircraft crashes into wooded area in Middleborough

An ultralight aircraft crashed into a wooded area in Middleborough Saturday afternoon, and the pilot escaped uninjured, police and fire said.

The plane crashed near a bog at 200 Thomas St. at 3:14 p.m., Middleborough police and fire said in a statement. The pilot, a 66-year-old Plymouth man, was not injured and declined medical treatment.

The crash may have been caused by engine failure, the statement said.