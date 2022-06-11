fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ultralight aircraft crashes into wooded area in Middleborough

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 11, 2022, 14 minutes ago

An ultralight aircraft crashed into a wooded area in Middleborough Saturday afternoon, and the pilot escaped uninjured, police and fire said.

The plane crashed near a bog at 200 Thomas St. at 3:14 p.m., Middleborough police and fire said in a statement. The pilot, a 66-year-old Plymouth man, was not injured and declined medical treatment.

The crash may have been caused by engine failure, the statement said.

The Middleborough Police and Fire Departments have notified the Federal Aviation Administration.

The crash is under investigation, the FAA said in an e-mail.

No further information was released.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

