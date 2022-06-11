Winthrop scholarship fund honors David Green, retired trooper killed in attack last summer

The first scholarship will be awarded at Winthrop High School’s graduation next year, said Nick Tsiotos, who was close friends with Green since they first met in seventh grade at Winthrop Junior High School. They both graduated high school with the Class of 1972,

The Trooper David Green Scholarship Fund will be given out annually to a Winthrop High School senior who plans to study law enforcement or criminal justice or will be joining the military, organizers said.

A Winthrop native and retired state trooper is being honored by his high school classmates with a scholarship created in his name nearly a year after he was killed by a gunman in an attack last June .

The class is set to celebrate its 50th reunion in August.

“Dave was very bright and he had a thirst for knowledge,” Tsiotos said. “He was a good student, an honor student at Winthrop High School. His entire life, his whole book of life, was the type of life anyone would want to emulate.”

Organizers said they are hoping to reach classmates near and far to donate and support Green’s scholarship fund. The class also included Mike Eruzione, who went on to become captain of the “Miracle on Ice” US team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Winter Olympics.

Tsiotos said Green was “respected and loved by all” of his classmates and teammates. Their senior year, the Winthrop High basketball team went 17-1, said Tsiotos, who went on to play at Suffolk University and professionally in Greece. He said Green also had the talent and grades to play in college, but his calling was to join the military like his father had.

After his service, Green returned to Winthrop and joined the Metropolitan Police. He became a trooper when the force merged with the State Police and worked until his retirement in 2016.

“He had an impeccable record and a great career,” Tsiotos said.

At his funeral last July, Green’s body was taken to Winthrop Cemetary in a hearse bearing the United States Air Force emblem and was led by four troopers on motorcycle and about 30 more troopers marching on foot. State Police Colonel Christopher Mason called Green’s career “honorable” and described him as a “trooper’s trooper.”

Green, 68, and another Air Force veteran, Ramona Cooper, 60, died after they were both shot by a 28-year-old gunman who had just crashed a stolen truck into a building on Shirley Street in Winthrop on the afternoon of June 26, 2021. The shooter, Nathan Allen of Winthrop, was killed in a shootout with a Winthrop police sergeant a short time later.

Authorities investigated the attack as a hate crime — both Green and Cooper were Black — and said Allen left behind antisemitic and racist writings where he described white people as “apex predators.” After crashing the truck, Allen reportedly walked past several other people who were not Black and did not harm them, then-Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in the aftermath of the attack.

“It’s one of the most tragic days in the history of Winthrop,” said Tsiotos, who had spent the morning with Green at Piers Park in East Boston, where they enjoyed a view of the city from across the inner harbor.

Later that day, Green stopped by Tsiotos’s house and left some fruit with his wife before heading home while Tsiotos drove to Nahant. About an hour later, Tsiotos got a call from his wife alerting him to news of an active shooter on Shirley Street.

Tsiotos texted Green to notify him of the shooter, but he never got a response.

Tsiotos said he believe Green confronted Allen and tried to stop him before he opened fire.

“He showed courage by not backing down that day and he saved a lot of lives,” Tsiotos said. “He passed away as a hero, an honorable man and the best of humanity.”

Donations to the scholarship fund can be mailed to: Trooper David Green Scholarship, Class of 1972, P.O. Box 520299, Winthrop, MA, 02152.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.