fb-pixel Skip to main content

Woman dies after car collides with dump truck in Sandwich

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated June 11, 2022, 33 minutes ago

A 66-year-old woman died after her car collided with a 10-wheel dump truck in Sandwich Friday morning, police said.

The woman, who was from Sandwich, was pulling out of Heritage Plaza on Route 130 when her white 2016 Kia Soul collided with the dump truck at 9:48 a.m., Sandwich police said in a statement on Facebook.

The woman suffered fatal injuries in the crash. She was not immediately identified Saturday.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video