Woman dies after car collides with dump truck in Sandwich

The woman, who was from Sandwich, was pulling out of Heritage Plaza on Route 130 when her white 2016 Kia Soul collided with the dump truck at 9:48 a.m., Sandwich police said in a statement on Facebook.

A 66-year-old woman died after her car collided with a 10-wheel dump truck in Sandwich Friday morning, police said.

The woman suffered fatal injuries in the crash. She was not immediately identified Saturday.

The crash is under investigation, police said.

