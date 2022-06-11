In both US and Mass., there’s much more to do on gun laws

The pending “ghost gun” bill, for example, which applies to firearms that are typically sold in pieces or in kits and that have no serial numbers, would be an important addition to current law. No one should be allowed to “make” a gun that doesn’t meet legal requirements.

In “Legislators see state as model for gun laws” (Page A1, June 7), the Globe notes that Massachusetts has some of the strongest gun laws in the country. Yet since 2019, Massachusetts has seen 14 incidents that meet the definition of a mass shooting, according to the Gun Violence Archive. It’s no time to be complacent.

Bay State is a national leader, but Legislature ought to press further

Advertisement

However, the Legislature should also do the following:

▪ Tighten the ban on assault weapons to include other highly lethal semiautomatic weapons, designed for military use, now being marketed across the Commonwealth as substitutes for AR-15s.

▪ Address the problem of gun trafficking by, among other things, tightening laws to crack down on individuals who buy dozens of guns each year.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

▪ Expand funding for innovative programs that seek to prevent gun violence in communities where shootings remain common.

▪ Address persistent problems with gun safety training by creating more rigorous standards and by requiring that new gun owners demonstrate proficiency with guns they intend to buy.

▪ Mandate supervised recalls of guns that manufacturers learn are prone to firing accidentally.

If Massachusetts wants to tout its gun laws, they should be regularly strengthened and updated.

Gary Klein

Medford

The writer is a former Massachusetts assistant attorney general, where he was responsible for civil enforcement of gun safety regulations. He also writes the gun safety blog Shattered: The Gun Accident Journal.





Congressional Democrats, Republicans wrangle and tangle in interest of ‘getting something done’

It seems that every time a new report comes out from the group of Republican and Democratic senators working on gun reform legislation, the list of measures the Republicans might be willing to accept grows shorter and shorter. Democrats are determined to “get something done.” But they should be careful what they wish for. The few items under bipartisan consideration would do little to actually save lives, but they will give the GOP the opportunity to say, in effect: “You asked us to do something. We did something. Now leave us alone so that Americans can play with their guns.”

Advertisement

It seems unfathomable that we live in a country where a substantial portion of the population believes that any attempt to interfere with the life of an unborn baby, from the moment of conception onward, is a heinous crime, and the perpetrators should be punished to the full extent of the law. But, after that child is born, he or she is fair game — literally.

David C. Howell

Mashpee