Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, June 11-17

“Revolutionary Spaces challenges historians to up their game.” Five-minute presentations of 10 slides each will showcase an American changemaker under the age of 30. The audience will vote for its favorite historian or hero.

Tuesday, June 14

“Permafrost Pathways Panel Q&A”

Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, 2 p.m., virtual

“Join the Arctic Initiative for a virtual panel Q&A to learn more about the new Permafrost Pathways project from our collaborators at Woodwell Climate Research Center, the Alaska Institute for Justice, and the Alaska Native Science Commission. Launched in 2022, Permafrost Pathways brings together leading experts in climate science, policy action, and environmental justice to inform and develop adaptation and mitigation strategies to address permafrost thaw.”

“Herstory: A CX Collection of Cambridge Trailblazers”

Cambridge Crossing, 4 p.m., in-person

HERstory is “a community art installation celebrating the life and legacy of six Cambridge trailblazing women who have made a significant impact in the community and beyond: Maria L. Baldwin, Julia Child, Gertrude Morgan, Harriet Jacobs, Amelia Earhart, and Kittie Knox.”

“Great Decisions: Drug Policy in Latin America”

GBH, 6 p.m., virtual and in-person

“The issue of migration to the United States from Latin America has overshadowed the war on drugs, which has been underway for decades with little signs of progress. What are the roots and the bureaucratic logic behind today’s dominant drug policies in Latin America? Is it time to reconsider punitive drug policies that disrupt supply chains and punish drug possession?”

Wednesday, June 15

“A Juneteenth Celebration of Black Creativity, Black Music with The Juneteenth Legacy Project”

Bunker Hill Community College, 6 p.m., virtual

The Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration will feature a fresh slate of music that “sits at the intersection of Black History, Black Creativity, Black Music,” including a world premiere piece written by BHCC professor Tua Nefer. The program will feature Legacy Project founder and artistic director Nnenna Ogwo (pianist), Eric Cooper (cellist), and Erika Banks-Alvarez (soprano). A post-concert discussion with the musicians will follow the performance.

“The Women’s Suffrage Movement in the United States: Why did it take 72+ years?!”

Danvers Historical Society, 7 p.m., in-person

The monthly speaker series will feature attorney and women’s rights advocate Fredie Kay, founder and president of Suffrage100MA. Kay will discuss the origins and history of the women’s suffrage movement in the United States, telling the stories of the suffragists who waged the battle to achieve women’s suffrage.

Friday, June 17

Screening: “A Tale of Three Chinatowns”

Revolutionary Spaces, 7 p.m., in-person

The feature-length documentary “A Tale of Three Chinatowns” explores the survival of urban ethnic neighborhoods. Examining Chinatowns in three American cities — Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Boston — the film looks at “the forces altering each community and the challenges that go with them.” It features “the voices of residents, community activists, developers, government officials, and others who have a connection to this ubiquitous neighborhood.” The film looks at urban development and gentrification through the eyes of those on the front lines.