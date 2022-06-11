The Jan. 6 committee takes, and sets, the stage

Re “ ‘The world is watching’: Jan. 6 evidence tells the story” (Page A1, June 10): After being riveted by US Representative Liz Cheney’s opening statement in the hearing of the House Jan. 6 committee Thursday night and listening to Officer Caroline Edwards describe how she felt she was carrying on the tradition of her grandfather’s past military service as she courageously defended the Capitol on that day in 2021, I now know that it is my duty to the past, present, and future troops and law enforcement officers we ask to make the ultimate sacrifice in the name of our democracy, and to their families, that I watch every minute of the select committee’s hearings. This is the least I can do to honor their service.

I must then do all that I can to make sure that our elected representatives ensure that this will never happen again.

Vivian Tseng

Concord





Will we ever hear the truth from all the GOP enablers?

Wouldn’t it be nice if all those many Republican enablers could just be honest enough to come out and say, “I know the Big Lie is a lie, but frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.”

As the televised hearings reveal, even those in the GOP who, in testimony to the House select committee, publicly acknowledged the complete lack of evidence for the Big Lie are mostly cowering to the party line for fear of political repercussions. Were it not for the heroism of Republican Liz Cheney, there would be no reckoning at all. I think the Republic owes her much gratitude.

Jay Yesselman

Cambridge





Saw it coming

In November 2020, just days after the election, you published a set of letters about Donald Trump’s claim that it was stolen, including a letter of mine under the headline “These are warning signs of a coup.”

I hate to say I told you so. But I did tell you so.

Eli Bortman

Peabody