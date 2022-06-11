No need for pictures to understand carnage of gun violence

Then again, there are a couple of select groups who should be forced to see
Perhaps Marcela García is correct in her analysis of the impact of publicly displaying images of the results of mass school shootings. Maybe the public is not ready for the powerful visual message they would convey (“Stop asking parents to release graphic images of their children massacred in school shootings,” Opinion, June 7). However, there are two groups whose members should be forced to view these images, if they haven’t already been shown them.
First, there are all the elected officials, Republican or Democrat, who refuse to consider banning assault weapons, and who are failing in their obligation to protect the public, particularly children. They have been isolated for too long from the reality of the carnage they are effectively encouraging by their nonfeasance.
The other group is even worse: the CEOs and other executives of gun manufacturers, who seem to have no moral fiber and continue to manufacture these weapons of death for no other reason than to turn a profit. They are well aware of the carnage and human misery their actions cause. They apparently are more interested in money than the lives of our children, and they should be made to see firsthand what they have wrought.
Michael S. Razza
Naples, Fla.
We made it harder for smokers to light up. Same could be done over guns
Marcela García is absolutely right in opposing the release of grisly images of shooting massacres.
There is considerable psychological research from the 1960s onward that grisly images in antismoking advertisements or on packaging have little or no effect on behavior. What does have an effect is making it more difficult to smoke. We should do the same for mass shootings: For example, ban automatic high-magazine weapons, register all guns, require background checks for all gun purchases, and institute “red flag” policies in all jurisdictions.
Martin G. Evans
Cambridge