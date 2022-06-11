No need for pictures to understand carnage of gun violence

Then again, there are a couple of select groups who should be forced to see

Perhaps Marcela García is correct in her analysis of the impact of publicly displaying images of the results of mass school shootings. Maybe the public is not ready for the powerful visual message they would convey (“Stop asking parents to release graphic images of their children massacred in school shootings,” Opinion, June 7). However, there are two groups whose members should be forced to view these images, if they haven’t already been shown them.

First, there are all the elected officials, Republican or Democrat, who refuse to consider banning assault weapons, and who are failing in their obligation to protect the public, particularly children. They have been isolated for too long from the reality of the carnage they are effectively encouraging by their nonfeasance.