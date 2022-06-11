Alanna Dumalac finally gets chance to make statement as Wellesley girls’ lacrosse rolls past Chelmsford

Fourth-seeded Wellesley (16-4) will face Central Catholic or Acton-Boxborough in the quarterfinals. Chelmsford, the No. 13 seed, finishes 11-11.

Now four years later, Dumalac made sure Wellesley’s quest for another championship wasn’t going to end yet. The standout senior had five goals and four assists Saturday morning, helping the Raiders waltz into the Division 1 quarterfinals with a dominant 14-1 win over Chelmsford.

Back in 2018 when the Wellesley girls’ lacrosse team won the Division 1 state title, Alanna Dumalac was a wide-eyed super fan as an eighth-grader, hoping she would get an opportunity to make the memories that team did.

Advertisement

”It’s crazy to kind of like, be reliving it,” Dumalac said. “Every year on this team — I’ve only had two opportunities since sophomore year was taken from me — but, my freshman year and junior year we lost in the quarterfinals, so I’m just really optimistic that we can win.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s been a dream of mine ever since I saw them do it when I was in eighth grade.”

Wellesley is headed to the Division 1 quarterfinals following a dominant win over Chelmsford. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Wellesley outshot Chelmsford 25-10 and this one was all but over at the half with the Raiders jumping out to an 8-0 lead. Dumalac had three goals in the first half and Jessica LaPalca potted two of her three.

Emily Munchak, Lydia Carr and Sydney Moore all scored in the first 25 minutes. Dumalac was also fantastic with draw controls (11 of 17) and although she wasn’t called upon often, freshman goalie Bryce Lane (9 saves) was there when the team needed her.

Her counterpart, Madelin Dunbar (7 saves), was also very good. Dumalac scored her fourth goal less than a minute into the second half for a 9-0 lead before Chelmsford’s Jillian Martin finally got the Lions on the board. Over the final 15 minutes, Dumalac, LaPlaca, Kaitlyn Uller,, Moore and Charlotte Kondi all tallied goals to ensure the blowout win.

Advertisement

”All credit to [Chelmsford], they had a great season,” Wellesley coach Steve Balter said. “I think they’ve made the state semis the last three seasons, or at least two out of the three. We played them in 2018 on our state championship run in the semifinals, they’re a great program. We knew coming in it would be a challenge and I think our girls just stepped up to the challenge today.”

Catherine Smith makes a play on the ball during Wellesley's victory. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Franklin 19, Lexington 2 — Stella Regan scored her 100th career goal, helping lift the sixth-seeded Panthers (18-2) to a second-round win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 15, King Philip 2 — Nicola Donlan collected six goals and one assist, and Maeve Kelleher scored once for the third-seeded Warriors (18-3) in the second-round victory.

Division 2 State

Bedford 20, Leominster 6 — Allie Zorn scored her 200th career goal, helping power the third-seeded Buccaneers (15-4) to a second-round win.

Division 3 State

Medfield 21, Arlington Catholic 4 — Kelly Blake (six goals), Alexandra Proefrock (four goals) and Ava Blake (two goals) led the No. 2 Warriors (17-3) to the second-round victory at home.

Division 4 State

Triton 12, Hamilton-Wenham 11 — Kathryn Trojan netted the go-ahead goal with just over a minute remaining in regulation for No. 11 Vikings (10-10) in the second-round win. Ava Vautour notched 14 saves and Ashley Silva scored six times for Triton in the road win.

Correspondent Colin Bannen contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.