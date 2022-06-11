In a back-and-forth boys’ tennis showdown, Lochlan Seth provides the difference for Newton North

“We play a pretty decent amount outside of school,” said Seth, who was a 6-4, 6-3 winner in his match, of his relationship with Collomb. “Two years ago, I had no chance of beating him then. And now it’s gotten to this point where we’re pretty evenly matched.”

With Seth’s and Collomb’s teammates anxiously watching and awaiting the outcome, Seth stormed back to win the second set, capping off a straight sets victory for the No. 5-ranked Tigers as they advanced to the state semifinals with the 3-2 win.

Newton North’s surprising sophomore Lochlan Seth and Wellesley’s talented senior Harry Collomb were the last players standing on the court in Saturday’s MIAA Division 1 boys’ tennis quarterfinals.

Newton North (13-4) will look for revenge against No. 1-seeded Brookline (21-0) in the state semifinal. The last time Newton North and Brookline matched up, the Warriors won 4-1, and Seth lost 2-6, 3-6 against Notre Dame-bound Jayanth Devaiah.

The 16-year-old Seth said he’s ready and up for the challenge to play against the state’s best player.

“After a win like today, the entire team feels like we have a shot against Brookline,” Seth said. “We’re optimistic. We’ll have to play our game. We’ll have to play strategic.”

Before Seth’s victory, senior Thomas Wang won 6-0, 6-4 at third singles and junior Duncan Naylor won 6-4, 6-3 at second singles.

Wellesley then came back with doubles wins in straight sets. But in the end, it was Seth who closed it out for the Tigers.

Brookline 5, Needham 0 — The No. 1 Warriors (21-0) continued their postseason dominance with a win over the No. 9 Rockets, advancing to the state semifinals and extending their winning streak to 81 games. Senior captain and Notre Dame recruit Jayanth Devaiah won 6-1, 6-0, at first singles and sophomore Aarush Admala took second singles, 6-2, 6-1.

Girls’ tennis

Division 4 State

Uxbridge 4, Monomoy 1 — The improbable run of Uxbridge is reaching new heights.

The 21st-seeded Spartans took all three singles matches and won at first doubles in a 4-1 victory over No. 4 Monomoy in a Division 4 state quarterfinal Saturday at Brooks Park in Harwich.

It was the latest in a string of upsets for Uxbridge (17-4), which bested No. 12 Mount Greylock 4-1 and earned a 3-2 win over fifth-seeded St. John Paul II to advance to the quarterfinals. The Spartans await the winner of Sunday’s Hamilton-Wenham vs. Sturgis West matchup.

“It’s been a little bit unconscious,” Uxbridge coach Joe McCourt said of his team’s run.

On Saturday, it was twin sisters Julie and Sophie Compston who set the tone. At first singles, Julie defeated Tatiana Malone 6-0, 6-0, and Sophie earned a 6-0, 6-3 win over Lilly Gould at second singles.

“I have a tremendous amount of faith in both singles, the Compston girls,” McCourt said. “Sophie likes to play a little with her mind than Julie. Julie is in your face and you’re either going to beat her or you’re not. Sophie — you just don’t know what’s going on with Sophie. She’s cagey like that.”

Samantha Hinchcliffe won third singles with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Jocelyn White, and the Spartans’ first doubles pairing of Avery Guillette and Bella Nolan bounced back to earn a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 win.

At second doubles, Monomoy’s pairing of Jade Kennedy and Alyson Morris defeated Abby Sanches and Ella Haker 6-0, 6-0.

Division 1 State

Winchester 5, Andover 0 — Claire Lupien (6-2, 6-1) and Kaitlin Tan (6-3, 6-2) were dominant at first and second singles, respectively, propelling the fifth-seeded Red & Black (16-3) to the quarterfinal win over the No. 4 Golden Warriors. Sophie Kim legged out a 7-6 (11-9), 6-3 victory at third, and the first doubles pairing of Abby Wilson and Maddy Buck won a 6-2, 6-6 (9-7) marathon.

Division 3 State

Austin Prep 5, Martha’s Vineyard 0 — Alexa Schiela started first singles with a hard-fought 6-4, 6-4 win for the No. 3 Cougars (23-0) in the quarterfinal victory. Caitlin Connors (6-2, 6-3) and Hellena Trojer (6-0, 6-2) won at second and third singles, respectively, to lead AP.

Softball

Division 2 State

Tewksbury 7, Somerset Berkley 2 — Shortstop Becca Harris recorded four hits and an RBI, leading the second-seeded Redmen (18-5) to a quarterfinal win. The Redmen will take on No. 6 North Attleborough in the semifinals on Tuesday at 4:30 at Worcester State University.

Division 4 State

Wahconah 2, Abington 0 — Avery Vale-Cruz sliced an RBI double to left-center field, propelling the third-seeded Warriors (22-1) to a quarterfinal victory. The Warriors will meet No. 2 Amesbury on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at Westfield State University in the semifinals.

Globe correspondent Brad Joyal reported from Harwich, and Cam Kerry contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.