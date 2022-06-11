Defense takes center stage as Franklin boys’ lacrosse stays zeroed in on goal

Franklin advances to face second-seeded Lincoln-Sudbury (14-3) in the state quarterfinals. On April 29, the Panthers lost to L-S, 13-10.

On Saturday afternoon, the Panthers survived with a physical 12-7 win over visiting North Andover.

In its run into the Division 1 tournament, the Franklin boys’ lacrosse team has earned a reputation as a high-scoring unit that can win shootouts.

Averaging 22.2 goals per game and facing a 10th-seeded North Andover team that averaged 13.2 goals per game, Franklin (15-5) was led by its defense, goalie, and faceoff specialist Justin Alexander.

Sophomore Matt Corvi made 19 saves, including the first eight shots that came his way during a shutout first half. Hockomock League MVP Luke Davis (5 goals) led the offense along with Jayden Consigli (2 goals, 3 assists) and Tyler Sacchetti (3 goals, assist), as Franklin took a 9-0 lead into the break.

“Corvi played awesome,” Franklin coach Lou Verrocchi said. “This is the best game he’s played all season. And Justin, he’s always been there for us, every game, and we’re fortunate to have him”

Alexander, whose older brother Jacob was a Globe All-Scholastic, went 18 for 23 on faceoffs, and Franklin needed every one of those possessions when North Andover (15-5) started to make a late push.

Patrick Roy got the Scarlet Knights on the board midway through the third quarter and they kept charging with five goals in the fourth to give Franklin a good sweat. Afterward, Verrochi told his team how displeased he was with their finishing effort.

“To get outscored the way we did in that half, I’m not happy,” Verrochi said. “We know better than that, and we’re better than that, we just had a lot of sloppy play in the second half.”

“If we play the we’re capable of playing, I think we can give [L-S] a run. We’ve proven that we’ve played with some of the best.”

BC High 23, Lexington 5 — Junior attack Will Emsing fired in seven goals and Tim Rogers and Pat Maroney netted four apiece as the No. 3 Eagles (15-5) soared to the second-round win.

St. John’s Prep 16, Catholic Memorial 4 — Jimmy Ayers scored three goals and assisted on three more for the No. 1 Eagles (19-1) in the second-round victory. Tommy Sarni (three goals, two assists), Lucas Verrier (two goals, assist), and Josh Haarmann (two goals) added to the offensive firestorm.

Division 2 State

Duxbury 19, Westfield 3 — Ryan Nagle (three goals, three assists), Delby Lemieux (four goals) and Brady Glass (two goals, four assists) sparked the offense for the No. 2 Dragons (16-4) in the second-round win. Ten different players tallied points for host Duxbury, including Jack McDonough (two goals), Sam Wien (two goals) and Bowman Rhinesmith (two goals).

North Attleborough 11, Mansfield 5 — Senior Matt Antonetti netted six goals to spark the eighth-seeded Red Rocketeers (18-2) in the second-round win. Brady Backner (3 goals, 2 assists) contributed on offense and JT Gallagher made nine stops for North Attleborough.

Division 4 State

Dover-Sherborn 11, Ipswich 9 — Trailing 7-3 in the first half to the visiting No. 12 Tigers (9-9) in a second-round matchup, the fifth-seeded Raiders (12-8) slowly rallied back to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Wyatt Pastore and Tim Sampson netted three goals apiece and Luke Sveen came up with some clutch saves to get the Raiders’ transition game going at key moments. D-S advances to face Weston in the state quarterfinals.

After the game, D-S coach Brian McLaughlin, who has steered his program to six state titles since 2012, spoke about the improvement of this group after a slow start to the season.

“Hard work pays off,” McLaughlin said. “They’ve been really working hard for us, and improved, and now we’ve been in some close games and we’re just finding ways to win”

Cohasset 12, Hamilton-Wenham 5 — Anthony Kulturides made 12 saves and netted a goal, and Zachary Walles (2 goals) and Liam Appleton (5 points) paced the attack for the second-seeded Skippers (13-7).

Lynnfield 14, Advanced Math and Science 9 — Will Steadman had three goals and three assists, and Ben Pimental registered seven saves for the No. 6 Pioneers (16-4) in their second-round win over the No. 11 Eagles (16-3).

