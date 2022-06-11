Dover-Sherborn’s Sawyer Garrett and Newton North’s Max Klein capture New England track & field titles

A pair of seniors, Dover-Sherborn pole vaulter Sawyer Garrett and Newton North shot putter Max Klein captured championships at the 75th New England Outdoor Interscholastic Track & Field Championship Saturday in New Britain, Conn.

Garrett, the MIAA Division 5 champion and runner-up at last week’s Meet of Champions, soared a personal-best 14 feet, 9 inches. Headed to MIT, he is the first New England champion from D-S.

The Dartmouth-bound Klein followed a similar path as Garrett, winning the MIAA Division 1 title (62 feet, 8 ¼ inches), followed by placing second at the Meet of Champions (66-1 ½), and then reclaiming the top spot Saturday with his heave of 65-5.