Dover-Sherborn’s Sawyer Garrett and Newton North’s Max Klein capture New England track & field titles

A pair of seniors, Dover-Sherborn pole vaulter Sawyer Garrett and Newton North shot putter Max Klein captured championships at the 75th New England Outdoor Interscholastic Track & Field Championship Saturday in New Britain, Conn.
Garrett, the MIAA Division 5 champion and runner-up at last week’s Meet of Champions, soared a personal-best 14 feet, 9 inches. Headed to MIT, he is the first New England champion from D-S.
The Dartmouth-bound Klein followed a similar path as Garrett, winning the MIAA Division 1 title (62 feet, 8 ¼ inches), followed by placing second at the Meet of Champions (66-1 ½), and then reclaiming the top spot Saturday with his heave of 65-5.
Janessa Duren (Central Catholic, 100-meter hurdles), Michael Harden (Reading, 200), and David Vandi (Lowell, 800) missed out on titles by fractions of a second.
Duren (14.84) was .06 seconds behind Leonaya Knox of Hillhouse (Conn.) and placed seventh in the 300 hurdles (46.38). Harden ran the 200 in 22.0, and Vandi clocked a 1:52.83 in the 800.
Kylee Bernard (Cambridge) was a close second in the girls’ 400 (55.26), coming in 1.99 seconds behind Sydney Segalla (Houstatonic Regional).
Newton North’s Skye Petrie-Cameron placed second in the girls’ shot put (38-9 ¾), falling 8 ¾ inches short of Wachusett’s Lindsay Isaacs for the title.
Other second-place finishes: Stoughton’s Cashmere Mathurin (long jump, 22-6 ½), Lincoln-Sudbury’s Gabrielle Pierre (girls’ long jump (18-02), Bellingham’s Natalie Krysta (girls’ discus, 131-02), and Lexington’s foursome of Joshua Lee, Jayden Bai, Ioannis Alexios Kontothanassis and Brandon Uda-Thach in the 4x400 (3:20.35)
Third-place finishers: Hopkinton’s Sean Golembiewski (boys’ 110 hurdles, 14.32), Concord-Carlisle’s Charlotte DiRocco (girls’ high jump, 5-05), Pembroke’s Lillian Corbitt (girls’ javelin, 121-04), Framingham’s Joanna Ball, Priscilla Mota, Abby Desmarais and Maya Bishop (girls’ 4x100, 48.59), and Central Catholic’s Aden Pemble, Patrick Walsh, Kaiden Nobrega and Ethan Pater (boys’ 4x400, 3:21.52).
