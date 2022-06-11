Game 60: Red Sox at Mariners lineups and notes

Michael Wacha has the ball on a hot streak of his own, having not allowed an earned run over his last two starts, including a complete game shutout against the Angels in his most recent outing. His 1.99 earned run average would be fifth among American League starters, though he doesn’t have enough innings to qualify for the leaderboard after missing a couple starts in May.

The Red Sox are red hot, winners of eight of their last nine, and they’ll look to keep their West Coast winning ways going in Seattle on Saturday night.

The Mariners will turn to rookie righthander George Kirby, who has been solid in his first season in the majors but struggled in his only appearance against Boston. The Red Sox hung five runs on Kirby in five innings at Fenway on May 19.

Lineups

RED SOX (31-28): TBA

Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (4-1, 1.99 ERA)

MARINERS (26-32): TBA

Pitching: RHP George Kirby (1-1, 3.38 ERA)

Time: 10:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Kirby: Bogaerts 0-3, Bradley Jr. 0-2, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 1-3, Martinez 2-3, Story 2-2, Verdugo 2-3, Vázquez 1-2

Mariners vs. Wacha: Crawford 3-8, France 7-9, Frazier 4-14, Moore 0-5, Raleigh 0-3, Rodríguez 0-2, Suárez 12-31, Toro 1-4, Torrens 2-4, Trammell 0-2, Winker 4-12

Stat of the day: The Red Sox are averaging 4.68 runs per game, second in the American League only to the Yankees (4.84).

Notes: Wacha threw a three-hitter Monday in a 1-0 victory against the host Los Angeles Angels. The right-hander walked one and struck out six in posting only the second shutout of his career, and the Red Sox’ first shutout of any kind since Chris Sale threw one on June 5, 2019 ... Sox starters have thrown three complete games this season, most of any team in the majors ... Wacha hasn’t had much success against Seattle, going 0-3 with an 8.27 ERA in five starts. That includes a no-decision on May 20 in Boston, when he allowed two runs on four hits in 4 ⅔ innings of what turned into a 7-3 Red Sox victory ... The Red Sox are 7-1 on this West Coast road trip.