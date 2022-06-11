Jacob Jette has the right stuff, pitches Franklin baseball into Division 1 semifinals

Jette was nearly perfect the rest of the way — he finished with seven strikeouts and earned a complete-game victory after Franklin’s bats came alive in a 5-0 win.

After allowing ninth-seeded Bridgewater-Raynham to load the bases with three singles in the top of the first inning, the Franklin senior lefthander settled in and got out of the frame unscathed by fooling Tyler Cattoggio with a nasty curveball that fell into the zone for a called third strike for the final out of the inning.

FRANKLIN — Jacob Jette didn’t feel like he had his best stuff at the start of Saturday’s Division 1 state quarterfinal.

Advertisement

The top-seeded Panthers (22-3) will meet fourth-seeded Shrewsbury (21-2) in the state semifinals (date/site TBA). B-R finished with a 27-6 record.

“I was struggling to keep the ball down and it led to a few hits,” said Jette, a UMass Lowell commit, “but from there I was able to get it down and command the zone. I’ve leaned on [my curveball] a lot over the years, but it definitely was pretty good tonight.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Junior Eisig Chin provided Franklin’s lineup with a spark with a two-run double off B-R starter Luke Barry that gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead with one out in the bottom of the fourth.

Moments later, Chin (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, run) scored after a sacrifice bunt by Ben Jarosz. Franklin added insurance runs in the fifth when Ryan Gerety scored on a dropped third strike and Henry DiGiorgio’s RBI single drove Chris Goode in with two outs.

“[Jette] really settled us down and got us out of that [first] inning and then really started putting up some zeros and stringing some quality innings together,” Franklin coach Zach Brown said. ‘That gave our offense a little bit of time to start to work.”

Advertisement

Facing a 5-0 deficit, there was little B-R could do against Jette, who yielded four hits and walked just one.

“There’s a reason that kid’s going to play Division 1 baseball,” first-year B-R coach Mike Connolly said.

“He got stronger as the game went on. When you have someone against the ropes and you can’t get the job done, that’s when the momentum shifts. Unfortunately we were on the other end of the momentum shift and [Franklin] just played good, clean baseball.”