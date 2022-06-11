J.D. Martinez tries to get back into the swing of it in search of his missing power stroke

Sometimes Martinez will insist he has somewhere else to be, which may or may not be true.

Approaching the Red Sox designated hitter for an interview requires paying a toll. He may roll his eyes or claim has nothing to say.

But invariably he will take your questions and usually gives thoughtful, honest answers.

On Friday afternoon, as an example, Martinez groused about his recent lack of home run power and said he was nothing more than a “slap hitter” disguised as a slugger.

That led to a discussion about the virtues of a high on-base percentage as opposed to taking more aggressive swings in pursuit of home runs.

At his best, Martinez has a foot in both worlds. But in the last few weeks the balls that usually cleared the fence were being caught.

Maybe, Martinez mused, having a pre-game chat with the three reporters from Boston covering this series would change his luck that night.

Sure enough, Martinez led off the third inning with a 422-foot blast to left center field off Seattle lefthander Marco Gonzales. It was his first homer since May 17 and ended a streak of 77 at-bats without one.

Martinez worked the count full and was ready for a changeup that was over the plate. The ball had an exit velocity of 108 mph.

Martinez’s shot helped make the difference in a 4-3 victory against the Mariners. It was the eighth win in nine games for the Red Sox.

His teammates, who had jokingly started to compare Martinez to former slap-hitting Seattle star Ichiro Suzuki, enjoyed that homer. So did manager Alex Cora.

“Ichiro transformed into J.D. today,” he said. “He got a good pitch to hit . . . We know he’s going to start hitting the ball in the air and the ball is going to go and he’s going to become the hitter we always see.

“But this version of J.D. is still really good. The on-base percentage, grinding out at-bats [and] getting on base has been really great.”

Cora was right. The lack of power, while unusual for a player who has 272 career homers, didn’t necessarily diminish Martinez’s effectiveness.

Through Friday he was hitting .349 with a .967 OPS. Among all designated hitters, only Bryce Harper has a higher OPS.

You can’t look at a .967 OPS with a scowl. But Martinez was missing the big swing at the right time that allowed him to average 111 RBIs in his three full seasons with the Sox. He has only 24 through 49 games this season.

“It’s my swing and my bat angle. That’s the common denominator. I was able to have success but I wasn’t able to lift the ball,” Martinez said. “I’ve been grinding on that. But it’s one of those things where you can get stuck in between.”

Martinez, an avid fisherman, said it felt like he was catching all the small ones. Do you accept that or look for different spot to reel in something bigger?

“I don’t want to get too lost because I was doing something well and having success,” he said. “At the same time [power] is an important part of my game.”

Martinez tries not to get caught up in statistics. He prefers to look at how hard he is hitting the ball and how often he’s getting it in the air. If his exit velocity and launch angle are where they’re supposed to be, the conventional statistics will follow.

Even so, it’s hard to be a designated hitter with only six home runs at this stage of the season.

Good balance is important in all aspects of hitting, physical and philosophical. That home run put Martinez in a better mood.

“I still have it, right?” he said. “Everybody had fun with that one.”

Before the interview broke up, Martinez told the reporters they had to be back to his locker before the game on Saturday. He’s not messing with what worked.

