Matthew Fitzpatrick gets a warm welcome on his return to The Country Club

On tap for the week is a return to some of his old stomping grounds: The Country Club in Brookline — and his part-time bedroom in Jamaica Plain.

Fresh off a strong performance at the Canadian Open at Royal St. George’s Golf and Country Club, where he was tied for ninth following an even-par 70 in Saturday’s third round, Fitzpatrick, a native of Sheffield, England, will set up shop again in New England.

Unlike most of the competitors in town for the major, Fitzpatrick didn’t need to make a hotel reservation. Instead, he has a standing reservation with the Fulton family in JP.

The connection goes back to 2013 when Fitzpatrick stunned the golf world — and his father, Russell — by winning the US Amateur at The Country Club.

“We checked out of the hotel because my dad didn’t expect me to get past the quarterfinal,” Fitzpatrick said following his first round at St. George’s. “And then we spoke to the USGA [and said], ‘We need housing.’ “

Enter Will and Jennifer Fulton, volunteers at the tournament, who raised their hand and offered their home to the Fitzpatrick family.

“They were like, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve got plenty of room,’ “ Fitzpatrick said. “So, we stayed with them and we’ve been great friends ever since.”

The Fultons, aware of the tradition in amateur golf of families hosting players, were happy to carry it on.

“We very fortunately ended up with the Fitzpatricks,” Jennifer said. “And so we ended up with Matt and then his younger brother, Alex, and his lovely parents Russell and Sue, and then of course he went on to win it, which made it all super exciting and amazing.”

Fulton recalled Fitzpatrick, then a 19-year-old just a month away from matriculating at Northwestern, which he left after a semester, as “humble, determined, and friendly.” She remembered Alex spending the week playing soccer and ping-pong with her three children, Sam, Annabelle, and George.

The bond deepened when Alex chose Wake Forest to play his college golf and coincidentally, Annabelle picked the school as well.

“So, Alex came and stayed with us at Thanksgiving a couple of times. And when we were in Winston-Salem seeing Annabelle, we would see Alex as well,” said Jennifer. “Alex, as you may know, is also a serious golfer. He played for Wake and now has just become a professional. So, we’ve had this sort of happy connection with them through Annabelle and Alex as well.”

Matthew has stayed with the Fultons a handful of times since 2013 when he’s returned to Boston for various reasons, so it was a no-brainer that he’d return once again.

“So, when the happy news was confirmed, that the Open was coming back to The Country Club, sometime after that, we reached out to Matt and Russell and Sue and said, ‘Gosh, we’d love to have you again,’ “ said Fulton. “And we were thrilled that they accepted. Matt’s in a different place in his life, given the amazing success he’s had since 2013, but we’re just delighted to have them arriving back this weekend.”

Fitzpatrick, who is currently ranked 17th in the world rankings and has seven professional wins — all on the European Tour — smiled as he recalled his life-changing week back in 2013.

“Absolutely great memories obviously,” he said. “Was a fantastic week. Just looking forward to getting back and seeing it all again and enjoying what it’s going to be. I’m excited to go and stay with the [Fultons], too.”

Fitzpatrick has played the course since his victory and is confident many memories (i.e. local knowledge) will come flooding back as he goes through his practice rounds for the week.

“I played it a couple times, couple times since I left and I love playing the golf course. It suits my eye and obviously, just having great memories there,” he said. “I played seven rounds there or something, in obviously whatever the week was, and there’s things that I’ll probably remember about every hole -- this happened here and this happened there. It’s just nice to have that. It makes a big difference to the week.”

The track at The Country Club has some changes since Fitzpatrick’s US Amateur victory and he’s excited about them — including the chance to play the re-introduced par-3 11th.

“The course is great,” he said. “I’m sure the changes are great and I’m looking forward to seeing them, really.”

Before that, however, he’ll be catching a few winks at the Fultons, where he’ll be staying in the same spot he always has.

“He sure will,” Fulton said with a chuckle. “Yeah, same bedroom. Yup, I changed the sheets yesterday.”

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.