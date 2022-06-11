Nick DiRito completes the job as Catholic Memorial baseball cruises past Central Catholic

“He’s the conference MVP for a reason,” CM coach Hal Carey said. “He’s a very good pitcher.”

The UMass Lowell-bound two-way player went the distance Saturday, allowing just three hits, three walks, and an unearned run while notching 14 strikeouts as the No. 3 Knights earned a 9-1 Division 1 baseball quarterfinal victory over Central Catholic at Babson College’s Govoni Field.

Catholic Memorial senior Nick DiRito could give up a leadoff single. He could fly out with two outs and the bases loaded in the second inning. It’s still his ballgame.

After allowing the leadoff single, DiRito struck out the next six batters.

“The biggest thing is to grind it out, knowing that my stuff is going to fly,” he said. “Used the changeup a lot today, finished guys off, getting them early where I blew by them with my fastball.”

After he made an out with the bases loaded, DiRito drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, and added two more RBIs on a single in the fifth. Faced with his own bases-loaded, one-out situation, he struck out two batters and induced a pop out, allowing the No. 11 Raiders (16-9) to score their lone run on a passed ball.

“He’s a horse,” CC coach John Sexton said. “The two best pitching performances I saw this season were the first game and what ended up being our last game, and they were both by Nick DiRito. He’s the best guy I’ve seen since Mike Vasil and Sebastian Keane. He’s a stud.”

Catholic Memorial's John Gannon and teammates celebrate after Nolan Mullen (5) scored a run.

Every CM starter got on base and/or drove in a run, with junior Colin Bligh (1 for 1, RBI), DiRito (1 for 3, 3 RBIs), and junior Curt Boyd (0 for 2, RBI) batting in runs in the fourth inning, where CM (18-5) broke the scoreless game open with a four-spot.

“I thought today was our best game of the year, we played very well,” Carey said.

Senior Tommy Goonan (1 for 4, RBI) kept the line moving by reaching on an error in that inning, and has DiRito’s trust behind the plate. DiRito said he called a “great game.”

“Everyone comes to the field with energy and wants to be here,” Goonan said. “Whether playing or not, we get contributions from anyone and everyone, so it’s been a great team to be a part of.”

CM will play No. 2 Taunton in the Division 1 state semifinals.

Catholic Memorial's Nolan Mullen avoids a sliding Central Catholic runner as he looks to turn a double play.

Shrewsbury 7, BC High 3 — Alex Martin cracked a three-run double, propelling the fourth-seeded Colonials (21-2) to their second state semifinals appearance in as many years.

Taunton 3, Braintree 0 — Evan Cali hurled a complete-game shutout, propelling the second-seeded Tigers (20-3) to the quarterfinal win. AJ Lewis notched an RBI and Shawn Cali added a two-run double to power the offense.

Division 2 State

Milton 8, Leominster 3 — The top-seeded Wildcats were hardly rattled with its first deficit of the postseason.

Down a run in the first inning, the Wildcats responded with four runs in the second and three more in the third, paving the way for a quarterfinal victory over 2021 Division 1 finalist Leominster at Cunningham Park.

Milton (20-3) will play No. 4 North Attleborough in a Division 2 semifinal Tuesday (TBA).

“As long as we have a good attitude we’re going to come out and play really hard,” Milton catcher Shea Donovan said. “We’re going to hit the ball hard, hit it where they’re not, and clutch up.”

In its four-run second, Milton drew four walks, stole four bases, and received RBI singles from Greg Domineau and Marcus Ollivierre.

The same recipe transpired in the third, when a pair of hit-by-pitches loaded the bases and Donovan came through with a two-run double to left for a commanding 7-1 cushion.

“We’re a tough group and we want to get on base for our teammates,” Milton coach Brendan Morrissey said. “We’ve been trying to be aggressive all year, play the game fast, and take it to the other team.”

Northeastern-bound righthander Charlie Walker (5 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 7 strikeouts) earned the win, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the first to keep the deficit at 1-0.

Walker then struck out the side in the second and ended another threat in the fifth to keep the lead intact.

After last year’s loss to Hopkinton in the South final, the Wildcats were determined to earn a trip to the state semifinals.

“This is the game we lost last year so it means a lot,” Walker said. “I’ve thrown a ton here so it’s kind of nostalgic. But we’re not done yet and not satisfied.”

King Philip 14, Plymouth South 3 — Junior Brendan Sencaj clocked a bases-loaded triple, sparking the offense and propelling the No. 2 Warriors (15-8) to a quarterfinal win. A Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division battle will take place in the semifinals, where the Warriors will meet No. 3 Mansfield.

Mansfield 7, Hopkinton 6 — Jimmy Gilleran (home run, three RBIs) and Jake Maydak (two RBIs) paced the offense, leading the third-seeded Hornets (17-7) to the quarterfinal win. Connor Curtis earned the save with 1⅔ innings of relief.

North Attleborough 8, Falmouth 5 — Dillon Harding (two hits) and Tyler DeMattio each drove in three runs for the fourth-seeded Red Rocketeers (18-5) in the quarterfinal win. Danny Curran posted a hit and drove in a run for host North Attleborough.

Division 3 State

Austin Prep 6, Gloucester 0 — Senior Evan Blanco tossed six shutout innings and senior Ernie Little finished with two RBIs, leading the top-seeded Cougars (23-0) to the quarterfinal win in Reading.

“Ernie sets the tone for us at the top of the order,” Austin Prep coach JP Pollard said. “He’s definitely our leader on offense, but we take a lot of pride in having a balanced offense. We’ve got guys that can run all over the place.”

The Cougars, ranked 24th in the country by the National High School Baseball Coaches Association, continued their undefeated run equipped with stout defense behind Blanco.

“Any time you’re carrying a zero in the loss column, you know your game is circled with everyone,” Pollard said. “I’ve been really proud of how these guys have played together and zoned out the distractions. It’s a privilege to be their coach. You just love showing up to the park every day.”

