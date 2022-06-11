Red Sox interested in seeing if righthander Tanner Houck can claim the closer’s role

At various points the Sox tried Adam Ottavino , Matt Strahm , Garrett Richards , and Hansel Robles . Nobody has stuck.

SEATTLE — The Red Sox haven’t had a closer since Matt Barnes lost the job last summer. Counting Barnes, 10 pitchers have had at least one save since Aug. 1, 2021.

For the first time in his career, the righthander was used in a conventional save situation on Friday night against the Seattle Mariners.

Houck came out of the bullpen to protect a 4-3 lead and put two runners on base before getting the final two outs.

That’s not enough to give him the title. But manager Alex Cora wants to see where this goes. He would prefer to use Houck two or three times a week for one inning as opposed to long relief.

“We kept pushing for this,” Cora said. “I just feel like where we’re at pitching-staff wise, losing him for three or four days [after a long relief outing] puts us in a bad spot.”

That the Sox have built up starter depth in Triple A allows them to use Houck as a closer.

Houck also has the traits of a closer. He’s willing to attack hitters and relies primarily on two pitches, a sinking fastball and a sharp slider

“He’s a tough pitcher to face. He brings a lot of weird angles,” teammate J.D. Martinez said. “The ball is moving.”

Demeanor plays a role, too.

“He doesn’t change on the mound. It seems like he’s always in control,” Cora said. “He wants this. He wants to pitch in situations like this. He likes it.”

Said teammate Rich Hill: “He has the ability to go out there and be fearless.”

There was drama in this save. Houck hit leadoff hitter Ty France in the back with a two-strike fastball then came back to strike out Julio Rodriguez.

J.P. Crawford dropped a soft single into left field and the Mariners were in position to at least tie the game.

Eugenio Suarez struck out on a passed ball that advanced the runners to second and third. But Adam Frazier lined the next pitch to Trevor Story to end it.

“Put myself in that trouble. Next time maybe make it a little smoother,” Houck said. “Trust the defense behind me and go out there and make pitches when I have to.”

Houck has never before been a closer. His only previous save, dating back to high school, was a three-inning appearance against the Yankees last season.

“It gets your blood boiling just a little bit more knowing you have the opportunity to put the game away,” Houck said. “I’ll do whatever I need to do to help us win.”

Cora said the Sox would be careful in how they use Houck. If he pitches two days in a row, he’ll get two days off.

But the manager made it clear he hopes Houck takes hold of a job that the Sox haven’t been able to fill.

“We’re going to maximize his talent and give him high-leverage situations,” he said.

Sunday best

The Sox have not named a starter for the series finale on Sunday afternoon. Garrett Whitlock was scheduled before he was placed on the injured list with inflammation in his right hip.

With the team off on Monday, the Sox could have a bullpen game for the second time this season.

Seattle plans to start Robbie Ray. The 2021 Cy Young Award winner with Toronto is 5-6 with a 4.97 ERA in 12 starts since agreeing to a five-year, $115 million deal with the Mariners.

Ray faced the Red Sox on May 20 at Fenway Park and allowed four runs over six innings.

Hill’s solid start

Hill went 4⅓ innings, allowed two runs and struck out a season-best six on Friday. A two-run homer by Jesse Winker in the fifth spoiled what was an otherwise strong outing. “Incredible team win for us,” he said. Hill has allowed two or fewer earned runs in seven of his 11 starts this season . . . Through Friday, the Sox were 18-14 on the road with victories in 12 of the previous 16 games . . . Seattle made a roster move before the game, claiming third baseman Kevin Prado off waivers from the Giants. Righthander Drew Steckenrider was designated for assignment to create a spot on the 40-man roster.

