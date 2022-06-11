Red Sox’ joyride on West Coast trip continues with late-night victory over the Mariners

With two games remaining, the Sox are 7-1 on this trip to the Pacific Time Zone. They hadn’t won seven games on a West Coast trip since an 8-3 jaunt to Seattle, Anaheim, and Oakland in 1995.

But the journey has been a joyride for the Red Sox this time. They beat the Seattle Mariners, 4-3, on Friday night.

SEATTLE — A long road trip to the West Coast has often been a harrowing segment of the season for the Red Sox. As New England sleeps, losses mount.

Home runs by J.D. Martinez and Bobby Dalbec provided enough offense. Relievers John Schreiber, Jake Diekman, Hansel Robles, Matt Strahm, and Tanner Houck held the Mariners to one run over the final 4⅔ innings.

Diekman (2-0) was the winner with Houck getting his first save of the season.

Houck’s save was a thriller.

He hit the first hitter he saw, Ty France, in the back with a two-strike fastball.

Houck came back to strike out Julio Rodriguez before J.P. Crawford dropped a soft single into left field. Eugenio Suarez struck out on a passed ball that advanced the runners to second and third. But Adam Frazier lined the first pitch to Trevor Story to end it.

The Sox are 5-0 against the Mariners this season, outscoring them by 16 runs.

The first five innings took two hours and 12 minutes to complete. It was not because of an abundance of excitement.

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales threw 44 pitches in the first inning but allowed only one run. That came when Xander Bogaerts doubled down the line in right field and Rafael Devers scored standing from first base.

Gonzales walked Story and Franchy Cordero to load the bases with two outs but Christian Vázquez struck out to end an eight-pitch at-bat.

The Sox made it 2-0 in the third inning when Martinez led off with a homer to left-center. It was his first since May 17 and ended a drought of 77 at-bats.

Rich Hill was working on a shutout through four innings, having allowed three hits and striking out five.

Luis Torrens led off the bottom of the fifth with a double to the gap in right. Jesse Winker, facing Hill for a third time, drilled a slider into the stands in right field for his fourth home run.

Opponents are 7 of 16 (.438) with three extra-base hits and two walks against Hill for the third time.

Schreiber replaced Hill and loaded the bases with one out. But he struck out Suarez with a slider and got Frazier on a popup.

The Sox got the lead back with two runs in the seventh inning against Andrés Muñoz.

Dalbec, a Seattle native, led off with a homer to left field. It was his second homer in three career games at T-Mobile Park.

Rob Refsnyder, recalled earlier in the day from Triple A Worcester, was hit in the back by a pitch. He went to third on a single by Devers and scored when Martinez grounded into a double play.

Seattle got within a run in the eighth inning when Strahm allowed three consecutive singles with two outs before getting Winker on a fly ball to left.

