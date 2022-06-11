Tampa gets Shane Baz back, but beleaguered Minnesota beats them again

Arraez homered as part of a five-run third inning against Baz (0-1), Tampa Bay’s top pitching prospect who returned after elbow surgery in March and four strong rehab starts. Baz allowed five runs in 2⅓ innings on three hits and three walks.

Arraez got at least three hits for the seventh time this season, raising his average to .367. He has three home runs this year, including two in the last three games.

Advertisement

Trevor Megill (2-1), one of five Twins relievers who each pitched a scoreless inning, worked the fifth. Emilio Pagán earned his eighth save as the Twins took the first two games of the series.

González was recalled from Triple-A St. Paul to make the spot start for Minnesota’s injury-riddled rotation that is without Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober, and Josh Winder because of injury. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Gray (right pectoral strain) and Ryan (COVID-19) will rejoin the rotation this week, and Winder (right shoulder impingement) will make another rehab start and is nearing a return.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Ozzie Albies, Atlanta run win streak to 10

Dansby Swanson blooped a three-run single, Ozzie Albies added a grand slam in an eight-run seventh inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat Pittsburgh, 10-4, for their 10th consecutive win.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley also homered for the defending World Series champions, on their longest winning streak since 2013. The Braves were 10½ games behind the NL East-leading New York Mets before play on June 2 and closed within 6½ games by Saturday morning.

Pittsburgh has lost a season-worst five straight.

Braves starter Charlie Morton registered a season-high 12 strikeouts, but surrendered five hits and four runs in six innings. The 38-year-old struggled in the first inning again, his 10.50 ERA worst among qualified starters.

Advertisement

Goldschmidt kept off base, but Cardinals walk off winners

Tommy Edman hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for the first walkoff RBI of his major league career, lifting the Cardinals over Cincinnati, 5-4, in St. Louis, yet another Reds bullpen collapse. Paul Goldschmidt’s streak of reaching base ended at 46 games with an 0-for-4 day for the NL Central-leading Cardinals, who trailed, 4-1, in the eighth inning but sparked the seventh Reds blown save in 17 chances. St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 316th start together, tying the Boston and Milwaukee Braves’ Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for second-most behind the 324 of Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan . . . Detroit rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits, and the host Tigers beat the Blue Jays, 3-1. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn’t issue a walk in 5⅔ innings. George Springer’s RBI single with two out in the ninth ended Detroit’s shutout bid. Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman (5-5) allowed two runs, one earned, and six hits while striking out four in six innings, and catcher Gabriel Moreno, Toronto’s top prospect, was 1 for 4 in his big-league debut . . . Tyler Nevin hit a three-run home run, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays added an RBI each, and Baltimore topped Kansas City, 6-4. Nevin hit just his second homer of the season, a 425-foot shot to center field that give the Orioles a 4-3 lead in the sixth. The home run scored Ryan Mountcastle and top prospect Adley Rutschman — who also showed off his speed, scoring on a wild pitch in the eighth inning to add some insurance . . . A costly error by Maine product Jeremy Peña at shortstop helped Miami score three second-inning runs, and the Marlins got a solid start from rookie Braxton Garrett and extended their winning streak to five games with a 5-1 victory in Houston. The Astros outhit the Marlins, 8-6, but went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position to lose their third straight . . . The Chicago Cubs placed pitcher Wade Miley on the injured list with a left shoulder strain one day after the veteran was activated. Miley threw 30 of 42 pitches for strikes in three scoreless innings Friday night at Yankee Stadium. The 35-year-old said he hurt himself throwing a pitch to Josh Donaldson in the second inning of a 13-inning loss to New York. He had not pitched since May 22 due to a strained left shoulder, and also missed the first month with left elbow inflammation.