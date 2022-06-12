The 75th Tony Awards: Here’s What to Expect

The nominators spread out their admiration quite widely: Of the 34 eligible shows, 29 got at least one nod, including the critically scorned “Diana.”

The evening is the first Tony Awards ceremony to recognize shows that opened after the long shutdown of theaters brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. The theater season was extraordinarily challenging, with ongoing COVID disruptions and fewer tourists than normal, and the ceremony is expected to highlight Broadway’s perseverance.

NEW YORK — The Tony Awards, which honor plays and musicals performed on Broadway, will take place this year on Sunday with a four-hour ceremony that begins on a streaming service and continues with a television broadcast.

Advertisement

Here’s what to look out for Sunday night:

How Do I Watch?

The main event, at Radio City Music Hall, starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time and is to be hosted by Ariana DeBose; it will be both broadcast on CBS and available to stream on Paramount+.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

The broadcast show will be preceded by a one-hour segment, hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough, that will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern time and be viewable only on Paramount+. That hour is expected to include the announcement of many of the design and writing awards, as well as some performances.

There will also be a red carpet earlier in the evening; New Yorkers with Spectrum cable can watch coverage of the red carpet starting at 6 p.m. on NY1.

What Should I Expect?

The broadcast will feature performances from all six shows nominated for best new musical — “Girl From the North Country,” “MJ,” “Mr. Saturday Night,” “Paradise Square,” “Six: The Musical” and “A Strange Loop” — as well as from two of the three shows nominated for best musical revival, “Company” and “The Music Man.” And, of course, many awards will be bestowed.

Advertisement

Some of the presenters include Chita Rivera, Cynthia Erivo, Laurence Fishburne, Samuel L. Jackson, Sarah Silverman, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Bebe Neuwirth. Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson, two of Michael Jackson’s children, are expected to spotlight “MJ,” a jukebox musical about their father that is nominated for 10 awards, including best new musical and best book of a musical.

Among the other expected highlights: a tribute to composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who died in November; a 15th anniversary reunion of the cast of “Spring Awakening”; and a lifetime achievement award for Angela Lansbury.

What Are Some of the Key Races?

— Best new play: This Tony Award seems certain to go to “The Lehman Trilogy,” a riveting history lesson that chronicles the rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers financial empire. Two dark comedies are also in the running: “Clyde’s,” by Lynn Nottage, is set in a sandwich shop employing recently incarcerated individuals; and “Hangmen,” by Martin McDonagh, takes place at a bar run by Britain’s second-best executioner just after that country banned capital punishment. The other contenders are “Skeleton Crew,” Dominique Morisseau’s play about a group of workers at an automotive plant facing shutdown, and “The Minutes,” Tracy Letts’ look at the dark secrets kept by a small-town governing body.

— Best new musical: The season’s most nominated show, “A Strange Loop,” is favored to win the all-important race for best new musical. The show, a meta-musical about an aspiring composer confronting his doubts and demons, scored 11 Tony nominations. If there is an upset here, it will most likely come from “MJ,” the biographical jukebox musical that follows Jackson as he prepares for a world tour. Also in the mix: “Paradise Square,” which explores shifting race relations — and dance styles — in a Civil War-rocked New York City neighborhood; “Six,” a British pop musical about the wives of King Henry VIII; “Girl From the North Country,” which uses the songs of Bob Dylan to imagine life in a Depression-era Minnesota boardinghouse; and “Mr. Saturday Night,” Billy Crystal’s adaptation of the film with the same name.

Advertisement

— Acting races: A number of well-known performers also scored nominations, including Sam Rockwell (“American Buffalo”), Mary-Louise Parker (“How I Learned to Drive”), Crystal (“Mr. Saturday Night), Hugh Jackman (“The Music Man”), Uzo Aduba (“Clyde’s), Rachel Dratch (“POTUS”), Phylicia Rashad (“Skeleton Crew”), Ruth Negga (“Macbeth”) and Patti LuPone (“Company”).

The races for best leading musical performers are especially contentious. Voters appear to be evenly split between two young actors, Myles Frost, 22, and Jaquel Spivey, 23, each of whom is making his professional stage debut this season. Frost is nominated for his convincing depiction of a driven Jackson in “MJ,” and Spivey is nominated for his soul-baring performance as the self-doubting protagonist in “A Strange Loop.”

In the race for lead actress in a musical, the voters seem to be torn between Sharon D Clarke, who played the pained but powerful maid at the heart of a revival of “Caroline, or Change,” and Joaquina Kalukango, who plays a determined tavern owner in the new musical “Paradise Square.”

Advertisement

—

A LIST OF WINNERS IS BELOW:

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement

Angela Lansbury

Isabelle Stevenson Award

Robert E. Wankel

Regional Theater Tony Award

Cort Theater (Chicago)

Special Tony Award

James C. Nicola

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theater

Asian American Performers Action Coalition

Broadway for All

Feinstein’s/54 Below

Emily Grishman

United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE

— RACHEL SHERMAN

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.