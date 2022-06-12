Maps: What Boston could have looked like if Olmsted’s original plans were realized

Frederick Law Olmsted, the father of landscape architecture, once called Boston’s Emerald Necklace “the most important work of our profession now in hand.” His elegant system of parks tamed the Muddy River, diverting flood waters and sewage, while lacing together diverse neighborhoods from the Back Bay to Franklin Park.

While it’s impossible to imagine the Boston of today without Olmsted’s gem-like system of connected parks, some of his visions weren’t realized.

Olmsted once planned to connect Franklin Park to the waterfront via Columbia Road, for example. The proposed boulevard would have linked the Emerald Necklace with Pleasure Bay in South Boston, but it was never built. Where Olmsted envisioned a lush parkway traveling through Roxbury and Dorchester, today’s Columbia Road is a gritty streetscape of snarled traffic and sparse foliage. See what it looks like today in the video below: