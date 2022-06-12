‘Six,’ ‘MJ,’ ‘The Lehman Trilogy’ are early winners at the Tony Awards as Broadway celebrates its comeback

Indeed, Black performers, playwrights, and stories were strongly represented among the nominees, including the three most-nominated productions: “A Strange Loop’' (11 nods), “MJ” (10), and “Paradise Square” (10). Actors of color made up nearly half the nominees in the performance categories.

“I am so proud the theater is becoming more reflective of the community who adores it,” Tonys host Ariana DeBose said, ticking off recent advances for diversity. DeBose added dryly that the longtime phrase “Great White Way” to describe Broadway “is becoming more of a nickname as opposed to a how-to guide.”

Sunday night’s Tony Award ceremony had the flavor of an industry giving itself a much-needed pep talk while simultaneously sending a message to TV viewers that Broadway is back — and more diverse than ever.

“MJ,” “The Lehman Trilogy,” “Company,” and “Six: The Musical” got off to strong starts.

A jukebox biographical musical about the late Michael Jackson, “MJ” was recognized with Tonys for Christopher Wheeldon (best choreography), Natasha Katz (lighting design), and Gareth Owen (sound design of a musical).

Sam Mendes won for his direction of “The Lehman Trilogy,” a play about the rise and fall of the Lehman Brothers financial empire, while Es Devlin’s scenic design and Jon Clark’s lighting design on that play also earned Tonys. The heavy favorite to win best play, “The Lehman Trilogy” was written by Italian playwright Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power.

Meanwhile, “Six,” a concert-like production in which the six wives of Henry VIII get their long-overdue say via pointed pop songs, won the Tony for best original score (by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss), as well as the award for best costume design of a musical (Gabriella Slade). “Six” had a pre-Broadway run three years ago at Cambridge’s American Repertory Theater.

Phylicia Rashad’s performance in “Skeleton Crew” earned her the Tony for best featured actress in a play. Patti LuPone’s portrayal of jaded socialite Joanne in “Company” won LuPone her third Tony Award, this time for best featured actress in a musical. For helming the gender-flipped revival of “Company,” director Marianne Elliott also won her third Tony. She paid tribute to “Company” composer Stephen Sondheim, who died in November at 91.

“Thank you first and foremost to Stephen Sondheim for trusting me to tell his story in a different way and put a woman front and center,” Elliott said.

For his portrayal of a money manager in Richard Greenberg’s “Take Me Out,” about a superstar baseball player who comes out as gay, Jesse Tyler Ferguson of “Modern Family” won the Tony for best featured actor in a play.

Other winners in the early part of the ceremony: Mikhail Fiksel, sound design of a play, for “Dana H.”; and Simon Hale, best orchestrations, “Girl From the North Country.”

“It’s been a crazy couple of years, hasn’t it?” scenic designer Bunny Christie said Sunday night as she accepted the Tony Award for her work on “Company.”

It’s doubtful there were many demurrals from the Broadway professionals gathered inside Radio City Music Hall for the 75th anniversary of the Tonys.

After COVID shuttered playhouses nationwide for a year and a half, audiences — especially tourists — have proven skittish about returning. Broadway is struggling to regain its financial footing.

Five-time Tony winner Angela Lansbury, 96, received a special Tony Sunday night for lifetime achievement. It was accepted for Lansbury by Len Cariou, who played the title figure in “Sweeney Todd” opposite her Mrs. Lovett in 1979 on Broadway (for which she won one of her Tonys).

It was believed heading into the ceremony that “A Strange Loop” would have a big night. Creator Michael R. Jackson has described “A Strange Loop” as “a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show who is writing a musical about a young Black gay man named Usher who works as an usher at a Broadway show . . . who is caught in a self-referential loop of his own self-hatred.”

Usher is played by 23-year-old Jaquel Spivey, who was nominated for best lead actor in a musical. Spivey’s chief competition appeared to be 22-year-old Myles Frost, who portrays the late singer Michael Jackson in “MJ.” Should Frost and Spivey remain committed to the stage, their youth augurs well for Broadway’s future.

The Tonys are presented by the nonprofit American Theater Wing and the Broadway League, a trade association of theater owners and producers.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.