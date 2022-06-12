Hooksett, N.H., man, 76, dead after being found unresponsive on Lake Winnipesaukee

A 76-year-old man from Hooksett, N.H., was pronounced dead Sunday morning after he was found unresponsive on a fishing boat on Lake Winnipesaukee, according to officials.

At 6:08 a.m., New Hampshire State Police responded to a 911 call reporting reckless boating in Alton Bay on the lake, according to a State Police statement. The 14-foot outboard fishing boat was reported to have gone in a couple of fast circles before stopping and floating adrift, State Police said.

A boater approached the craft and found Donald Longhi aboard, alone and unresponsive. The boater then called for help, flagged down emergency responders, and helped to secure the boat, according to the statement.