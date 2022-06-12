Man found dead Saturday afternoon in Pool Pond in Rindge, N.H.

A man was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon after searchers found him 300 feet from the shore of Pool Pond in Rindge, N.H. according to New Hampshire State Police.
A call to police at 3 p.m. Saturday reported a person missing at Pool Pond, according to a statement from the State Police.
The man’s dog had been found swimming in the water earlier with no one else around, according to the statement, and personal belongings were found at a nearby beach.
A family member then unsuccessfully attempted to contact the missing person before calling for help.
Multiple agencies responded to the call including Rindge fire and police departments, the New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol, area dive teams, and the New Hampshire Water Rescue Task Force.
The man, who was not identified, was found and recovered from the water, according to the statement. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities continue to investigate and are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact the New Hampshire State-Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Seth Alie at Seth.P.Alie@dos.nh.gov or (603) 227-2117.
