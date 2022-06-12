Man found dead Saturday afternoon in Pool Pond in Rindge, N.H.

A man was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon after searchers found him 300 feet from the shore of Pool Pond in Rindge, N.H. according to New Hampshire State Police.

A call to police at 3 p.m. Saturday reported a person missing at Pool Pond, according to a statement from the State Police.

The man’s dog had been found swimming in the water earlier with no one else around, according to the statement, and personal belongings were found at a nearby beach.