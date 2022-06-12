Mass. man, 19, arrested for boating while intoxicated after crash into trees off Lake Sunapee

A 19-year-old man Hingham was arrested Saturday night and charged with boating while intoxicated after a boat crashed into trees 20 feet from New Hampshire’s Lake Sunapee, according to officials.
Michael Smith’s arrest came after New Hampshire State Police received a call about 10 p.m. reporting a boat crash near the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club, which was reportedly heard from across the lake at Blodgett Landing in Newbury, N.H., State Police said in a statement.
Officials arrived at the scene and found a 22-foot Mastercraft wake boat about 20 feet onshore, up a steep bank, having plowed through trees and brush, according to the statement.
Advertisement
Two people were still in the boat, neither of whom were injured. Smith, who was operating the craft, was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated, State Police said.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information can contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Seth Alie at seth.p.alie@dos.nh.gov or 603-227-2112.
BOATING CRASH ON LAKE SUNAPEE— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) June 12, 2022
On June 11, 2022 at approximately 10:01 PM, #NHSP Communications received a call regarding a boating crash that occurred on Lake Sunapee near the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club. The operator was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated. pic.twitter.com/uK3XP3ookV