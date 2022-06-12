Mass. man, 19, arrested for boating while intoxicated after crash into trees off Lake Sunapee

A 19-year-old man Hingham was arrested Saturday night and charged with boating while intoxicated after a boat crashed into trees 20 feet from New Hampshire’s Lake Sunapee, according to officials.

Michael Smith’s arrest came after New Hampshire State Police received a call about 10 p.m. reporting a boat crash near the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club, which was reportedly heard from across the lake at Blodgett Landing in Newbury, N.H., State Police said in a statement.

Officials arrived at the scene and found a 22-foot Mastercraft wake boat about 20 feet onshore, up a steep bank, having plowed through trees and brush, according to the statement.